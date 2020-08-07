BELOIT - Although St. John’s Lutheran School, 1000 Bluff St., will be offering some online curriculum for those students who need it for part of the upcoming school year, the school will be closing, according to a letter which went out to parents on Friday afternoon.
The small enrollment at St. John’s coupled with the expenses associated with operating schools amidst COVID-19, caused LUMIN (Lutheran Urban Mission Initiative) Schools’ board of directors to reexamine the organization’s budget.
The letter stated St. John’s has had low enrollment through the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program. Before COVID-19, LUMIN Schools was willing to operate the St. John’s campus at a deficit for its initial two years. Because operating schools is becoming more expensive with cleaning supplies and extra staff needed in response to COVID-19, LUMIN can no longer afford to invest in St. John’s, which is operating at a financial loss.
The LUMIN Schools board of directors met the evening of Aug. 6 at which point the decision was made to close the school. The decision followed an interview in late June with Principal Isiah King where he said the enrollment was up to 50 this fall, up from 24 the previous year. It would have been the second year for the school this fall which is part of the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program and accepts school vouchers.