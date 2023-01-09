BDN_230110_Zach Zubia

Zach Zubia, left, confers with Sky Carp first base coach Chris Biones during a 2022 game at ABC Supply Stadium.

 JIM FRANZ/DAILY NEWS STAFF

BELOIT—The Beloit Sky Carp first baseman Zach Zubia stepped to the plate in the ninth inning of an Aug. 25, 2022 game at ABC Supply Stadium with the score tied 1-1 with the Peoria Chiefs.

He responded with a blast over the left field fence to send over 3,000 fans home happy.

Recommended for you