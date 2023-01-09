BELOIT—The Beloit Sky Carp first baseman Zach Zubia stepped to the plate in the ninth inning of an Aug. 25, 2022 game at ABC Supply Stadium with the score tied 1-1 with the Peoria Chiefs.
He responded with a blast over the left field fence to send over 3,000 fans home happy.
The local faithful will hope to see similar heroics this spring as Zubia is expected to be in the Sky Carp lineup to begin the 2023 season. He will visit Beloit a few months early as he and 2022 first-round draft pick Jacob Berry appear at the second annual Sky Carp Fan Fest on Jan. 21.
Sky Carp Fest will be held from 2-4 p.m. Admission is free although the Sky Carp would appreciate fans providing an RSVP to the event at this link: http://ow.ly/Jcsb50MhQp3.
The Marlins are expected to announce a new manager for Beloit this week who also will be on hand for the Fan Fest.
In addition to the appearances by the two players and manager, who will sign autographs after a Q&A session, the event will include stadium tours, food samplings, activities, giveaways and an appearance by team mascot Poopsie.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Zubia earned a promotion on Aug. 2 from Low-A ball in Jupiter, Fla. The University of Texas product’s first dinger was a 460-foot bomb. He played in 33 games in Beloit and batted 100 times with 23 hits, including three doubles and five home runs. He walked 30 times, struck out 33 and while he hit a modest .230, his on-base percentage was .400.
The Marlins like both his walk-to-strikeout ratio and his power potential, but they’ll need to see more contact. At 25 years old, his goal will be to be in Double A at some point in 2023.
Barry, a 21-year-old third baseman, was the Marlins’ first pick in the 2022 Major League Baseball draft out of LSU. The 6-foot, 212-pounder was the sixth overall selection in the first round.
A product of Queen Creek, Ariz., he was a Golden Spikes Award semfinalist and a Second Team All-SEC selection after batting a team-high .370 with nine doubles, 15 home runs, 48 RBI and 47 runs.
• STADIUM GOES CASHLESS: ABC Supply Stadium will operate as a cashless stadium during the 2023 Minor League Baseball season and at all future team events.
“ABC Supply Stadium will join arenas and ballparks across the country in transitioning to a cashless experience, creating a faster, more efficient, and more secure payment system for fans,” team president Zach Brockman said.
Credit, debit, and gift cards will be accepted at all locations inside ABC Supply Stadium including the box office, Beak Boutique and concessions. Select locations will also process mobile tap-to-pay payments. The Food on the Fly app will remain available to fans.
Fans with cash will have the option to purchase gift cards from either the box offices or Beak Boutique. Gift cards are redeemable at any of the stadium’s point of sales.