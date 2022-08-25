BELOIT—For the second consecutive night, the Beloit Sky Carp sent the fans at ABC Supply Stadium home with an exciting victory.
With the game knotted at one-all going into the bottom of the ninth, many may have had extra innings on the mind.
Zach Zubia launched a solo homer to left field to starve off a 10th inning and give the Sky Carp their second-straight walkoff against the Peoria Chiefs in a 2-1 win Thursday night.
It was Zubia’s third homer of the season, and it comes one night after he drew a walk with two outs in the ninth, where Jose Salas later won the game on a wild pitch.
Tommy Jew smashed a home run to left off of Beloit starter Evan Fitterer in the third to make it 1-0. It was his second homer of the series.
Fitterer was dangerous outside of the home run, going five innings while only allowing two hits and one earned run.
Chiefs’ starter Dionys Rodriguez was even more lethal, going 5 2-3 innings while allowing three hits and one unearned run.
That run came in the sixth inning when a fielding error by third baseman Noah Mendlinger on a Bennett Hostetler ground ball scored Salas, who had walked.
Caleb Wurster and Jake Schrand combined for four innings of scoreless relief for the Sky Carp to keep the tie intact.
Chris Gerard finished the sixth for Peoria and tossed a scoreless seventh and eighth before allowing Zubia’s bomb.
Cody Morissette and Zubia lead Beloit with two hits each as the Chiefs outhit the Sky Carp 7-5.
The six-game series continues Friday at 6:35 p.m. at ABC Supply Stadium.
Boxscore:
Sky Carp 2, Chiefs 1
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Morissette, dh, 3-0-2-0; Salas, ss, 3-1-0-0; Mesa Jr., cf, 4-0-0-0; Hostetler, c, 4-0-1-0; Marinez, 3b, 4-0-0-0; Zubia, 1b, 4-1-2-1; Castillo, rf, 3-0-0-0; Polanco, 2b 3-0-0-0; Johnson, lf, 3-0-0-0. Totals: 31-2-5-1.
Peoria (ab-r-h-rbi)-Buchenberger, 2b, 4-0-0-0; Tovalin, dh, 4-0-0-0; Lott, rf, 3-0-0-0; Jones, 1b, 4-0-1-0; Reichenborn, lf, 4-0-2-0; Mendlinger, 3b, 3-0-1-0; Mendoza, ss, 4-0-0-0; Stauss, c, 2-0-0-0; McKeithan, ph-c, 1-0-1-0 Jew, cf, 3-1-2-1. Totals: 32-1-7-1.
Peoria………001 000 000—1 7 2
Beloit………000 001 001—2 5 0
E: Mendlinger 2 (12). LOB: Peoria 6. Beloit 7. HR: Jew (6), Zubia (3). SB Salas (15).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Peoria, Rodriguez 5.2-3-1-0-1-5; Gerard (L, 0-2) 2.1-2-1-1-0-4. Beloit, Fitterer 5.0-2-1-1-1-3; Wurster 2.0-1-0-0-0-3; Schrand (W, 1-0) 2.0-4-0-0-0-3.
HBP: Mendlinger by Fitterer, Morissette by Rodriguez. T: 2:19. Att. 3,057.
