ROCKTON—Having nearly as many freshmen as seniors on a varsity roster is usually not a great sign.
But Hononegah’s not the usual place.
The Indians feature a talented and youthful roster that is expected to adhere to the typical Hononegah standards, which include competing for a NIC-10 title and advancing into the IHSA sectionals.
Hononegah coach Dan Bohn, whose 2019 team carved up the conference to the tune of 18-0, said this year’s team has been a challenge to put together.
“We had eight days to really sort it all out officially,” Bohn said. “Luckily, before the season we took advantage of all the contact days and things like that to help evaluate, and we feel good about where we’re at heading into the season.”
Bohn said the youth of the squad is at least partially offset by having strong seniors to lean on.
‘We have three great senior leaders in Kendall Johnson, Natalie Williams and Braxton Brown,” Bohn said. “Kendall and Natalie are our captains, and they’ve done a great job leading by example. And we have seven sophomores and two freshmen on the team, and they are all really talented kids that are going to help us a ton this year.”
Bohn has three pitchers who, while lacking varsity experience, should be reliable.
“Braxton has been throwing since mid-February and is getting stronger and stronger,” Bohn said. “I think she’s going to be really good for us. Sierra Armstrong is a sophomore that throws hard with good control and movement. And Lexi Bach is another sophomore that might not throw as hard, but spots the ball really well. I’m confident that having those three is going to make for a really good staff.”
The defense of the team should also be a strength.
“I think we’re going to be really strong there,” Bohn said. “Kendall is going to play at short and Joscelyn Bennett is going to play second. That’s a middle infield that’s going to have a lot of range and get to a lot of balls. And our outfield is going to be really fast, too.”
Bohn has a variety of options from which to choose at the catcher spot.
“Dani Franz is a freshman that just has a great arm,” Bohn said. “Amanda Williams is also really strong behind the plate, and Audrey Christensen will see time there. When we do drills, there are times that I’ll have all three of them throwing to different bases, and those throws will all go right to the bag. We’re lucky to have so many that can step in and do the job.”
Bohn said Johnson, who will play for St. Louis University next season, will hit somewhere near the top of the order, while Williams is penciled in as the cleanup hitter.
“Kendall was one of the best players in the NIC-10, and that was two years ago as a sophomore,” Bohn said. “So I expect her to have an outstanding season.”
The Indians have scheduled aggressively this season, which begins later than normal, with all NIC-10 games compacted into five weeks.
“There are a couple of things that I think play in our favor,” Bohn said. “The first is that we have no overlap with the sports before us. Every player on our team has been with us every practice. The second is that we’ve been able to work outside the entire time, instead of having to spend our first few weeks of practice in the gym.”
The Indians will open their season with Dundee-Crown Thursday afternoon in Roscoe.
“We’re going to find out really quickly what kind of team we’ve got,” Bohn said. “In the first week, we’ve got a really good Dundee-Crown team, and then Sycamore, who won the 3A state title in 2019, and Huntley, who won the 4A state title in 2019. We have five tough games before the NIC-10 season begins.”
A repeat conference crown is one of the team’s goals.
“We know Harlem is going to be good,” Bohn said. “They’ve got really strong pitching, including a girl that is committed to Valparaiso. And I think Belvidere North is going to be good, too. But otherwise, it’s really hard to tell what anyone has coming back because it’s been two years since we’ve been on the diamond. One really good freshman pitcher could tip the scales for somebody.”