BELOIT — Dilonna Johnson is finally getting to do what she loves to do.
Prepare a basketball team for a game.
Johnson was hired to lead the Purple Knights last season, but the COVID-19 pandemic took care of that.
The Purple Knights will grace Barkin Arena with their presence for the first time in over 20 months Friday night when they host Shorewood at 7:30.
The Knights can be described as young and hungry.
Young? You bet. There are four freshmen listed on the 13-player roster. Hungry? Let freshman Jocelyn Tibbetts talk about that.
"It's been a long time since Beloit Memorial has been good in girls basketball," Tibbetts said. "We know that for sure, and we are ready to change that. We love our coach, and we have a lot of young talent."
Johnson said freshmen like Tibbetts represent the future.
"I think those girls are going to be the faces of the program," Johnson said. "They are coming in here with a lot of energy. And we've got some returning players as well that we think are going to do a great job. I'm just excited to get back out there and play."
Post player Bre Davis was a force as a sophomore, and Johnson expects the 6-foot-1 center to provide an impact.
"Bre is a beast," Johnson said. "She's going to be our leading scorer and the person we look to the most. I think she can have a double-double every game.
"And we have Chrissy Wilson to play inside. She got a late start this year, but she's going to be good for us. And Dulce Figueroa is going to play down there as well as a freshman."
Johnson believes the team can use its young legs to its advantage.
"I think we're going to run really well in transition," Johnson said. "I've got a lot of freshmen guards who are really speedy and want to push the tempo. They are in great shape and ready to go."
With such a young roster, Johnson is expecting her share of growing pains.
"Especially in the Big Eight, being that young is going to be really hard," Johnson said. "It's going to be the toughest year of their career, but I told them that every game is going to be the biggest game of their lives. They have to step into it. It's OK to be nervous, but you can't be scared. I really think this freshmen group is going to be remembered in the history books."
Johnson identified Mandi Franks, Davis and Tibbetts as the team leaders.
"We wouldn't be where we are without Mandi," Johnson said. "It's just like in volleyball and in softball, she's a leader in everything she does. We look to her for a lot.
Johnson has a strong presence on social media, continually promoting her team in a positive manner.
"That's important to me," Johnson said. "Because people are going to see that and want to stay in the district, and want to come out and play. And also I have a number of players on the team that are looking to get college scholarships, and the more I can promote them and get the word out, the better."
The Johnson era will finally begin Friday night, and it can't come fast enough for this enthusiastic group of players.