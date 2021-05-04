BELOIT—Learning on the fly is a tough way to go in high school baseball.
Learning on the fly in the Big Eight? It’s a recipe for disaster.
The Beloit Memorial baseball team, inexperienced and newly formed, found out just how tough life in one of the state’s premier baseball conferences can be Tuesday afternoon at the Stateline YMCA Youth Sports Complex when it fell 21-0 to Middleton in five innings.
Beloit Memorial coach Justin Johnson said the team is making adjustments as the season goes on.
“We had about half of our kids playing football on Friday night,” Johnson said. “So the first time we were actually able to split into two teams as a program was Monday. And we’re young. This is the first time a lot of these kids have played varsity baseball, so it’s a tough adjustment.”
The Knights were battered from the beginning, as the first 10 batters of the game reached for the Cardinals. By the time the nightmarish first inning was over, 10 runs had crossed the plate and the game was essentially finished.
Meanwhile at the plate, the Knights could do little against Middleton’s starting pitching, notching just one hit while striking out 10.
“Their pitcher was really good,” Beloit Memorial left fielder Jordan Smith said. “He was throwing in the 80’s and a lot of us who are on varsity for the first time, we’ve never seen that. Some of us haven’t even played baseball for two years because of the pandemic, so it’s going to be tough for a while as we get more game action in.”
The Knights also struggled defensively, committing several errors that could have ended a few of those high-scoring innings.
Johnson is hoping the team will continue to improve as the season goes on.
“Every game we are getting better at the plate,” Johnson said. “We just need to keep working defensively, and keep working on our approaches. We aren’t very deep, but we’ll find some depth somewhere on the mound and get more reps. It’s hard to get those reps in a game, but that’s where we’re at right now.”
The Knights’ program has fallen on tough times after years of fielding competitive squad. Johnson, in his first year as head coach, is hoping this spring can be a springboard to a stronger program.
“We wrote down all the names of our starting pitchers in the program, and they will all be back next year,” Johnson said. “The future is looking up. And Jake Raisbeck has been on varsity since he was a freshman, and he’ll be a great leader and help round these guys into shape. He’s going to leave a legacy here and keep us moving in the right direction.”
The Purple Knights will be back in action Wednesday when they play at Middleton.