CLINTON—Brad Farrell knows a couple of things about his Clinton baseball team.
“We’re young, and we’re talented,” Farrell said. “We have three freshmen that we brought up to varsity to start, and they are very good ballplayers. Our pitching isn’t too shabby, and we’ve got some talented returning players, too.”
Andrew Marchillo, shortstop and pitcher committed to Rock Valley College, is back to lead the staff.
“Andrew will be our ace,” Farrell said. “And we’ve got guys behind him that can definitely throw strikes. Freshman Gavin Wesling will pitch, and so will Colin Donagan and Owen Hesebeck. Collin Gill might pitch also. He’s coming back from arm surgery, but he might see a few innings here and there. We’re much more well-rounded than we’ve been in the past.”
Ferrell is also impressed with his team’s work ethic.
“They work really hard every day at practice,” Farrell said. “And it’s just a group of really good kids. The freshmen are going to be instrumental in what we do, and I expect them to be ready Saturday.
“I can’t say enough good things about Gavin Wesling. He’s going to be a great player. Cooper Atkinson is going to catch for us, and he’s got a great arm and a great work ethic. And Bryce Phillips is going to start at second for us.”
Marchillo or Wesling will handle the shortstop duties when they aren’t on the mound, while Oliver Feggestad will play first base, backed up by Hesebeck.
In the outfield, Gill will roam center field.
“He played well in the infield for us last year and made honorable mention all-conference as a freshman,” Farrell said. “What we found out is that he’s a heck of an outfielder, too. He’s got great instincts out there. And he can really hit the ball, too.”
Farrell’s first team went just 4-20 last year, but he said he’s not discouraged by that.
“We lost six or seven games by one or two runs,” Farrell said. “We are going to count a lot on freshmen, which makes me a little nervous, but I’m hoping we will be way better than last year. I don’t want to measure success by wins and losses necessarily. I see a definite increase in athletic ability overall, and I’m impressed with the way practice has gone so far.”
Farrell expects the RVC to be competitive as usual.
“Turner is really stacked this year, and Jefferson is always good,” Farrell said. “I think Brodhead will be improved, and Edgerton should be up there, too. The Rock Valley is one of the best conferences in the state. We’ve got two teams ranked in the top 10 right now, and Jefferson and Turner are going to be the two horses that everyone will be chasing all year.”
Farrell said this year will also improve coaches ability to be effective.
“Last year with COVID we didn’t really get a chance to coach,” Farrell said. “This year, we’ve got a lot more time and we can get in there and teach. It was just kind of a crazy year last year. But we’ve got really good things happening in our youth program, and I’m excited for the future of Clinton baseball.”
The Cougars will open play at ABC Supply Stadium Saturday when they take on Deerfield at 1 p.m.