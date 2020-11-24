WALWORTH, Wis.—Michael Dowden has a steep challenge ahead of him.
The Big Foot coach must find a way to replace six seniors, including the last of the Couriers who have helped sustain the Chiefs program.
Reagan Courier, currently at NCAA D-II Drury University, battled through leg injuries to average 13.5 points per game as the Chiefs finished 6-12 in Rock Valley Conference play and 8-16 overall.
Junior Lydia Larson is the leading returning scorer at six points per game. Beyond that, Dowden will cobble together a rotation he believes has promise.
“We have a team that’s going to play hard and defend well as a team,” Dowden said. “We’ve got a large junior class that is improving and going to help us at some point, and we are moving Lydia to a pure point guard role, so she’s going to be handling the ball a lot more than she has in the past.”
The Chiefs were actually expected to open their season Tuesday night at East Troy, but the squad is on a school-mandated COVID-19 hold until Monday, when they can resume practicing. They will open their season on Dec. 8 at Brodhead.
“It’s been a strange time here for the past month,” Dowden said. “We used our five contact days early this month. Then we had a week off, then official practices started last week. We did those, and then had the school-mandated dead week. And now we start back up Monday. But that’s part of the deal, and we are rolling with it as best we can.”
Dowden says the team’s biggest issues will come on the offensive end.
“The thing I’m most concerned about is our ability to score,” Dowden said. “This is a group of kids that has struggled on that end quite a bit. The girls who were on varsity besides Lydia didn’t see a lot of playing time, and then our kids on JV would sometimes not score for eight or 10 minutes at a time. Now, sometimes the other team wouldn’t score during that time either, so it wasn’t like we were getting blown out of the water, but we don’t really have that one person that can just go out and get a bucket for us.”
Dowden mentioned Tess Gillingham and Sariah Tracy as others who could contribute on both sides of the floor, but like the rest of the squad, they lack some polish.
“Saria can get going, but she’s still a little streaky,” Dowden said. “Tess can get to the basket, but we have to get her to finish. In the past, it hasn’t been her role to score. This year, it has to be her role, and that’s going to take some getting used to. We did some conditioning over the summer, but we didn’t do any real basketball work, so it’s really a tough transition for a team like ours that doesn’t have much experience at the varsity level.”
Dowden does believe the team can be strong defensively.
“I would say we have four or five players that are individually athletic enough to stop their person,” Dowden said. “And then we’ve got another four or so who can be really good help defenders, good rebounders and that sort of thing. So I think we can do well on that end. My concern would be getting a few stops, but then giving up an easy basket because of a turnover, or putting up a quick shot, and all of a sudden we are playing four minutes of defense in five minutes of game time. But they are really buying in to playing collectively as a team, and that’s a good thing.’
Dowden said the team hasn’t yet outlined a final goal for the season.
“All we’ve talked about is making sure the kids are doing what they can do to be safe, and if they feel safe, and the school says it’s safe, we’ll do it again the next day,” Dowden said. “We are up to 27 players in the program, and we’re going to be able to field three teams, which isn’t something a lot of programs in our conference can say. We have 24 games on our schedule, and the season will be over in less than nine weeks. How many we play, who knows. But we’ll make the best of the situation.”