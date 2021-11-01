BELOIT — When Connor McKee took over the Beloit College women’s soccer program in 2017 he believed he took over “a sleeping giant.”
It took a few seasons — and a lost year due to the COVID pandemic — but the Buccaneers took a major step in 2021 by returning to the Midwest Conference Tournament for the first time since 1999.
Beloit (7-4-5, 4-1-3) is set up for future success as well, with just three seniors and a roster dominated by freshmen and sophomores.
“It's an exciting time for us as a program,” McKee said. “I know we have enough talent to not just be proud of what we have accomplished so far, but we are good enough to make the NCAA Tournament. I hope the players are ready to raise their level and step up to the occasion.”
The third-seeded Bucs head to Galesburg, Ill., Friday to play second-seeded Lake Forest (9-6-1, 6-1-1) in a semifinal at Galesburg High School at 11 a.m. Top-seeded Knox (10-6-1, 8-0) will host Lawrence (11-6-1, 5-3) in the other semifinal. The winners play at 11 a.m. Saturday in the championship game with an automatic bid to the NCAA D-III Tournament as the biggest prize.
“All four teams could win it,” McKee said.
The Bucs’ regular-season scores against the field would seem to indicate that. Knox handed Beloit its only MWC loss, 1-0, while the Bucs blanked Lawrence, 2-0. Beloit and Lake Forest battled to a two-overtime 0-0 tie. That can’t happen again in the tourney. If OT doesn’t do it, ties will be broken by penalty kicks
The main theme in all the games? Tenacious defense.
“The toughest thing in college soccer is scoring goals because teams are way more organized to stop them than in club and high school level,” McKee said, “You have to get the little details right every time to score goals. We’ve been working on that a lot and it is starting to pay off.
“The thing that we have been able to hang our hat on is that we are also very tough to score on. This is a very young group, but they are incredibly resilient.”
How young? Due to his sophomores losing their first season to COVID, McKee figures he is relying on over 20 players with freshmen experience.
“I have been incredibly impressed with Kaitlyn Hudetz and Grace Hartwig playing center back,” McKee said. “They’re both freshmen playing 90 minutes and they’ve been a rock for us. Lorraine Pedroza gives us three starting freshmen in our back line who have all found a way to compete like seniors. They’ve taken the pressure off our offense.”
The Bucs’ last line of defense in goal has been a collaborative effort between junior Audrey Ketterer and sophomores Briana Arteaga and Maya Betzler.
“They’re a unit and they’re always pushing each other,” McKee said. “When one of them is successful, it’s because they’re all pushing each other. We have multiple goalkeepers who would start for other teams. Even in big games we can rely on any one of them to get the job done. With all the overtimes we’ve had this season they’ve had plenty of minutes.”
The Bucs are allowing less than a goal per game (0.75), but scoring just 1.56. Beloit’s leading scorers are Makenna Downing (five goals, one assist), Abigail Membrino (five goals), Natalie Ortiz (three goals, two assists), Mikaila Davis (two goals, three assists) and Cailee Smith (two goals). Davis earned MWC Offensive Player of the Week honors after leading the Bucs to two wins last week with a goal and an assist.
“We run six players through our front three positions,” McKee said. “You can see their level of play getting higher each week. We’re spreading out our scoring. It’s not just one player who is the goal scorer. In a lot of ways that’s a good thing. Teams can’t concentrate on stopping that one player.”
McKee isn’t expecting any team to dazzle on offense this weekend.
“It will get even harder to score,” he said. “Everyone is at a different level than they’ve been all season.”
• SLEEPING GIANT: McKee was hired to replace Nick Chapman, who coached four years in Beloit. McKee had been an associate head coach at Northern Illinois University.
“We had a lot of success; my last year we were in the conference championship,” he said. “I felt like I wanted to make the next move and I wanted to go to a Division III program. That’s what I played as a student-athlete and I love the balance between academics and athletics.
“Beloit checked all the boxes I was looking for. I knew we could recruit high level soccer players looking for a very high academic level. Location-wise we’re able to recruit nationally. If you look at our roster you’ll see we have players from all over the country. I felt like Beloit was a sleeping giant and I felt I could be the guy to come in and wake the giant up.”
The Bucs were only 6-16 in MWC play his first three seasons, but he was able to recruit the players he wanted.
“The first step is bringing in top players and the next is creating a culture where we expect to win rather than just being happy to compete,” he said.
• BIGWOOD JOINS TEAM: Beloit brought in an experienced assistant coach in Jay Bigwood to help this season.
“Jay is very humble about his background, but he played in England at the highest level,” McKee said. “He has brought in a wealth of knowledge about the game and he’s so good at knowing what to say to each individual player to get the most out of them. He’s been a very big part of our success. We wouldn’t have grown as fast without him.”