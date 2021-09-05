BELOIT — For the first time in 658 days, Beloit College’s football team played in front of a crowd at Strong Stadium Saturday night and while the Buccaneers’ roster is bolstered by 35 newcomers, they have their work cut out for them.
Visiting Concordia University-Chicago scored two quick touchdowns and went on to deal Beloit a 30-7 loss at Strong Stadium.
With as many inexperienced players as they’re using, including a freshman starting at quarterback, the goal for the Bucs will be to improve over the course of games. That certainly was the case, although the Cougars piled up 491 yards in offense (263 rushing, 228 passing).
After allowing two quick touchdowns in the first quarter and 23 points in the first half, the Bucs defense put together stronger efforts as the game went on. Both teams scored a touchdown in the second half.
Beloit’s offense finished with a nearly 7-and-a-half minute drive featuring the running of Lorenzo Powe and Emiliano Reyes and quarterback Jacob Shafer connecting with Bryan Casado on a key 15-yard reception.
On first and 10 at Concordia’s 17, Shafer tried to connect with Jose Guillen in the end zone and a flag flew for pass interference. With the ball put at the 2, Reyes then scored on third down. Rafael Cervantes Jr. converted the point-after for the 30-7 final.
Shafer finished the game 10-for-19 for 98 yards with 60 of those coming on a bomb to Silas Say. AJ Fitzpatrick was his favorite target with three catches.
Say was Beloit’s leading rusher with 50 yards on 12 carries.
On defense, Josh Shapiro tallied 12 tackles including nine solo and 1.5 tackles for a loss. Wyatt Hughes had two tackles for loss.
• UP NEXT: The Bucs return to action Sept.11 at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Kickoff is slated for 1 pm.
• SATURDAY’S BOXSCORE: CUC 30, BELOIT 7
Concordia-Chicago….14 9 0 7 -- 30
Beloit College………… 0 0 0 7 -- 7
SCORING SUMMARY: CUC--Daniels, 73, run (Auer kick). CUC--Covington, 22, pass from Sepulveda (Auer kick). CUC--Sepulveda, 1, run (Auer kick). CUC--Safety, Beloit snap out of end zone. CUC--Speed, 23, pass from Sepulveda (Auer kick). BC--Reyes, 2, run (Cervantes Jr. kick).
TEAM STATS: First downs--CUC 22, BC 12. Rushing--CUC 40-263, BC 37-87. Passing--CUC 228, BC 98. Passes--CUC 29-19-0, BC 19-10-2. Fumbles--CUC 1-1, BC 1-0. Punts--CUC 3-43.0, BC 6-32.8. Penalties--CUC 15-123, BC 2-15.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Rushing--CUC, Daniels 9-156, Sepulveda 14-57, Hicks 8-35. BC, Say 12-50, Powe 8-31, Reyes 7-17, Smith-Dukes 2-14. Passing--CUC, Sepulveda 26-17-0, 211; Pratley 1-1-0, 10; Kelley 1-0-0. BC, Shafer 19-10-2, 98. Receiving--CUC, Covington 6-76, Daniels 3-30, Kelley 2-28. BC, Say 2-69, Casado 2-22.