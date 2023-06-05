BDN_230606_Hono baseball
Buy Now

Hononegah junior Drake Broege walks off the field as York celebrates their 5-0 Super Sectional win on Monday night.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

GENEVA, Ill.—York Community High School starting pitcher Ryan Sloan delivered another pitch that made a loud “pop!” noise as it sailed past a Hononegah player’s bat and hit his catcher’s glove.

The electric speedometer situated just above Northwestern Medicine Field’s left-field wall flashed the number ‘94.’

Recommended for you