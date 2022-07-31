BELOIT—Ynmanol Marinez’s solo home run, a blast over the left field wall, proved to be the game-winner as the Beloit Sky Carp beat the Quad Cities River Bandits 4-3 Sunday to claim their second straight series win.
Beloit was on the board first as Victor Mesa Jr. smacked an RBI double to score Nasim Nunez, who had walked.
Bennett Hostetler extended his hitting streak to nine with an infield single, and Davis Bradshaw hit a sacrifice fly to put the Sky Carp ahead 2-0.
Tyler Tolber pulled the River Bandits within one with a solo home run in the third, but Beloit bumped its lead back up when Marcus Chiu grounded into an RBI forceout.
Pat Monteverde tossed 3 2-3 innings while allowing one earned run on three hits while allowing three base on balls and four strikeouts.
Quad Cities pulled within one when reliever Raul Brito allowed a Peyton Wilson RBI single to make it 3-2.
Shrum doubled to leadoff the eighth, and the River Bandits tied it up with an RBI single to center.
After Marinez’s homer gave Beloit the late lead, Chandler Jozwiak threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning to seal the Sky Carp’s victory.
The Sky Carp will have a chance to take over second place when they travel to Cedar Rapids for a six-game series against the Kernels. Game one of the series begins Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.
• FRIDAY RECAP: The Sky Carp entered the bottom of the 10th inning needing one run to tie it and two to win.
Hostetler got that and more when he crushed a game-winning grand slam to left-center field to give Beloit the 6-3 walkoff victory
Hostetler got Beloit on the board in the first when he brought home Nunez, who had singled, on a sacrifice fly. Wilson hit a two-run homer off starter Jackson Rose, who went 4 1-3 innings while allowing two earned runs on four hits.
Chiu tied the game up in the sixth with a solo home run, his sixth of the year.
In the top of the 10th, a throwing error by Bennett Hostetler allowed Tolbert, the automatic runner at second, to score.
• SATURDAY RECAP: Beloit reliever Tyler Eckberg was one strike away from closing out a 5-4 victory for the Sky Carp.
But, Wilson hit an infield single to tie it up and send the game to extra innings. Shrum hit a two-run double off of Eckberg in the 10th, and the Sky Carp went down in order as Quad Cities beat Beloit 7-5.
Hostetler hit an RBI groundout to put the Sky Carp on the board first in the first inning. Herard Gonzales had an RBI single to make it 1-1, and Tolbert hit a sac fly to center field to give the River Bandits a one-run lead.
Mesa Jr. hit a solo bomb to tie the game back up at two, and a three-run fifth inning, capped off by Hostetler’s two-run triple, made it 5-2 Sky Carp.
Tresh smacked a two-run homer to pull Quad Cities within one in the seventh.
• SUNDAY’S BOXSCORE:
Sky Carp 4, River Bandits 3
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Nunez, ss, 2-1-0-0; Salas, ss, 2-0-0-0; Mesa Jr., cf, 3-1-1-1; Hostetler, c, 3-1-1-0; Bradshaw, lf, 3-0-0-1; Marinez, 3b, 3-1-1-1; Chiu, 1b, 2-0-0-1; Rosario, 2b, 3-0-0-0; Castillo, rf, 3-0-1-0. Totals: 24-4-4-4.
QC (ab-r-h-rbi)—Hernandez, rf, 4-0-1-1; Wilson, cf, 4-0-2-1; Tresh, c, 3-0-0-0; Negret, lf, 4-0-0-0; Gonzalez, 2b, 4-0-0-0; Tolbert, ss, 5-1-1-1; Emshoff, dh, 4-0-1-0; Shrum, 1b, 4-0-1-0; Dixon, pr, 0-1-0-0; Williams, 1b, 0-0-0-0; McCullough, 3b, 3-1-1-0; Totals: 34-3-7-3.
QC………001 001 010—3 7 0
Beloit………201 000 010—4 4 2
E: Rosario (13), Castillo (2). PB: Tresh (2). DP: QC 2, Beloit 1 LOB: QC 12, Beloit 7. 2b: Wilson, Shrum, Mesa Jr. HR: Tolbert (3), Marinez (10). SB: Wilson (8), Mesa Jr. (8). CS: Nunez (11).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): QC, Neuweiler 4.0-3-3-2-4-3; Champlain 1.0-0-0-0-1-1; Harm 1.0-0-0-0-2-0; Beethe 1.0-0-0-0-2-0; Halligan 1.0-1-1-1-0-0. Beloit, Monteverde 3.2-3-1-1-3-4; Brito 2.1-2-1-1-2-3; Mokma 2.0-2-1-1-1-2; Jozwiak 1.0-0-0-0-0-0.
WP: Mokma 2. T: 2:26. Att. 2,012.