PEORIA, Ill.—The Beloit Sky Carp held a three-run lead heading into the eighth inning Sunday, but the Peoria Chiefs rallied to the game.
Jose Salas grounded out to start the Beloit ninth and after Nasim Nunez singled, Victor Mesa Jr. flew out and the Sky Carp were in danger of giving Peoria a good chance of a walk-off.
But Ynmanol Marinez proved to be the hero of the game when he laced a two-out single to center field to score Nunez, who had stolen second, to give Beloit a 6-5 victory.
The Sky Carp took four of six against the Chiefs, and they have won six of their past seven series. They improve to 8-7 in the second half of the season and are in third place in the Midwest East.
Marinez is coming off a hot June where he hit .371 but has been struggling in July, hitting .194 in nine games.
Beloit got on the board first when Davis Bradshaw got a two-out infield single and Will Banfield blasted a two-run homer to left, his eighth of the season.
The Sky Carp loaded the bases in the third off a hit by pitch, a Nunez single and a walk, and got a run on the board when Peoria pitcher Wilfredo Pereira balked to take a 3-0 lead.
Jackson Rose, who is usually a relief pitcher and is making back-to-back starts for the first time this season, tossed three innings while only allowing two hits and no outs. Josan Mendez followed him up with two hitless innings and Beloit led by three going into the seventh inning.
Salas drew a two-out walk in the seventh, and Nunez, who finished the day going a team best 3-for-5, singled him to third. Salas scored after Nunez stole second and Chiefs’ catcher Luis Rodriguez overthrew an attempt to throw him out.
Brady Puckett, who pitched a hitless sixth, hit and walked a batter before Rodriguez singled to put Peoria on the board and Tommy Jew hit a sac fly to cut the Sky Carp’s lead in half.
Banfield, who finished with a team-high three RBIs, hit a sac fly in the eighth to put Beloit ahead 5-2, but Robinson Martinez, who is second-to-last on the roster with a 6.07 ERA, walked Jacob Buchberger and gave up a two-run shot to L.J. Jones to pull Peoria within one. Pinch hitter Noah Mendlinger hit a solo home run to tie it up.
The Sky Carp return home Tuesday for a six-game series against Cedar Rapids.
• SATURDAY RECAP: Jose Salas, who is the Marlins’ No. 7 prospect, had a perfect day at the plate, going 5-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs to help lead Beloit to a 6-1 win.
Sky Carp starter Evan Fitterer had a solid day, tossing seven innings while only allowing five hits and one unearned run. Banfield hit a two-run homer in the sixth to break the scoreless tie and Salas hit a two-run bomb to give Beloit a comfortable lead.
• FRIDAY RECAP: The Sky Carp couldn’t muster any offense as they only had four hits and were shut out 4-0.
Drew VerHagen, who is a major leaguer rehabbing, went one inning and only allowed one hit, but Austin Love pitched a nearly perfect seven innings, only allowing two hits while striking out seven. Nunez had two of the Sky Carp’s four hits.
Beloit starter Dax Fulton allowed three earned runs on six hits in five innings, with each run coming in a different inning. Reliever Tyler Mitzel allowed one unearned run.
• SUNDAY’S BOXSCORE:
SKY CARP 6, CHIEFS 5
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Salas, 2b, 4-1-0-0; Nunez, ss, 5-1-3-0; Mesa Jr., cf, 4-0-1-0; Marinez, 3b, 4-1-1-1; Hostetler, c, 4-0-0-0; Bradshaw, lf, 3-1-1-0; Banfield, dh, 3-1-1-3; Chiu, 1b, 3-0-0-0; Castillo, rf, 3-1-0-0. Totals: 33-6-7-4.
Peoria (ab-r-h-rbi)-Lott, rf, 3-0-1-0; Whalen, dh, 5-0-1-0; Buchberger, 2b, 4-1-0-0; Jones, 1b, 4-1-1-2; Tovalin, 3b-lf, 4-0-0-0; Hernandez, ss, 4-1-0-0; Reichenborn, lf, 2-0-0-0; Mendlinger, ph-3b, 1-2-1-1; Rodriguez, c, 4-0-2-1; Jew, cf, 1-0-0-1. Totals: 32-5-6-5.
Peoria………000 000 230—5 6 1
Beloit………021 000 111—6 7 1
E: Nunez (17), Rodriguez (4). DP: Beloit 1, Peoria 0. PB: Hostetler (10), Rodriguez (1). LOB: Peoria 10. Beloit 8. 2b: Mesa Jr. HR: Banfield (8), Jones (6), Mendlinger (1). SB: Nunez 2 (36).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Peoria, Pereira 5.0-3-3-3-1-3; VerHagen 2.0-2-1-0-1-2; Heredia 1.0-0-1-1-3-0; Trogrlic-Iverson 1.0-0-1-1-3-0. Beloit, Rose 3.0-2-0-0-2-2; Mendez 2.0-0-0-0-0-3; Puckett 1.2-1-2-2-2-2; Martinez 1.0-3-3-3-2-1; Evans 1.1-0-0-0-1-1.
WP: Evans 5. T: 2:47. Att. 1,011.