BELOIT — The Stateline Family YMCA gymnastics team, the Stateline Blazers, enjoyed some outstanding performances at the AAU Wisconsin State Gymnastics Championships this past weekend in Onalaska, Wis., including the Level 3 team earning a state title.

The Level 3 team of Rosey Robinson, Calliope Clobes, Londyn Herbst, Grace Shockley and Autumn Gjeston came out on top.

