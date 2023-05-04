TOP: The Level 3 state championship team includes, from left. Rosey Robinson, Calliope Clobes, Londyn Herbst, Grace Shockley, Autumn Gjeston. BOTTOM: From left, Coach Hannah Matrick, senior gymnasts Alisa Redzepagic and Emma Matrick, Coach Sara Ennocenti.
TOP: The Level 3 state championship team includes, from left. Rosey Robinson, Calliope Clobes, Londyn Herbst, Grace Shockley, Autumn Gjeston. BOTTOM: From left, Coach Hannah Matrick, senior gymnasts Alisa Redzepagic and Emma Matrick, Coach Sara Ennocenti.
BELOIT — The Stateline Family YMCA gymnastics team, the Stateline Blazers, enjoyed some outstanding performances at the AAU Wisconsin State Gymnastics Championships this past weekend in Onalaska, Wis., including the Level 3 team earning a state title.
The Level 3 team of Rosey Robinson, Calliope Clobes, Londyn Herbst, Grace Shockley and Autumn Gjeston came out on top.
Cloves and Emma Matrick (Xcel Diamond) both won the Highest All-Around in their levels (all age groups).
Gymnasts who placed first all-around in their age groups were Riley Bendickson (Level 2), Londyn Herbst (Level 3), Calliope Clobes (Level 3), Teslyn Wednt (Level 4), Maddelin Matrick (Xcel Gold), Sara Koshi (Xcel Platinum), Emma Matrick (Xcel Diamond).
Matrick & Alisa Redzepagic competed in their last state meet as high school seniors.
The team coaches are Hannah Matrick and Sara Ennocenti.