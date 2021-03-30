BELOIT — The COVID-19 pandemic hit local youth sports extremely hard.
Once exception to the rule: The Stateline Family YMCA Youth Sports Complex on Prairie Avenue.
The complex continued to be packed with travel softball and baseball players throughout the summer of 2020, with expectations of returning to some sense of normalcy in 2021.
Any indoor team sports were shelved for the 2020 calendar year, at least following the conclusion of the basketball season in February.
Ann Hankins said the organization had a difficult year, but it is greatly looking forward to an improved 2021.
“We want to get back to as close to normal as we can,” Hankins said. “Youth sports and development is a huge component of what we do. During COVID, we had to open our horizons. We had to serve differently, but we still had to serve. We said that our ‘who’ and our ‘why’ didn’t change, but our ‘how’ and our ‘what’ did. We know our families and our kids are more than ready to get back on the playing fields, and we’re ready to have them.”
”But we also are providing a greater emphasis on character development. We are all working together to develop kinder, better human beings in our community. We want to make that a bigger focus so that we aren’t just focusing on skills and fundamentals, but also on good words and good deeds. That’s an additional component that I’m really excited about.”
The Sports Complex was a hub of activity for much of the summer.
“We were thrilled with the activity level at the complex,” Hankins said. “Going into the summer, with all of the shutdowns happening, we had a lot of uncertainty. We knew from the beginning that anything we did was going to be done safely for the kids, the staff and the adults attending. But we did have an opportunity to do that because it was outside, and there were ways to socially distance fans.”
”We had to change the way we did things, and it didn’t look normal, but it was an opportunity to get kids moving, get people outside and provide a sense of normalcy.”
The opportunity to improve the local economy was also attractive to Hankins.
“Because Illinois was more shut down than Wisconsin was, a lot of tournaments were looking for places to play,” Hankins said. “We did get a few that were originally scheduled for Rockford, and the great news there is that people were able to come up and use the community for hotel and food options. And we’ve already had a few of those tournaments that we haven’t hosted before last summer reach out and book dates again because they had a great experience.”
Hankins said basketball was the only program they were unable to run.
“We had mitigations that lasted into January that didn’t allow us for basketball to happen,” Hankins said. “Our basketball program is so big that we look for other options to host, and that includes schools. Because schools aren’t allowing anyone from the outside to come in, we weren’t able to have it happen this year. But we’ve done a few clinics and that’s given kids an opportunity to work on their skills.”
Hankins said the YMCA is full steam ahead for the summer.
“We are registering kids right now for summer baseball and summer,” Hankins said. “And soccer as well. We’re planning to run all of our spring and summer programs as we normally would. Of course, we’ll be following all the guidelines that are in place at the time. Things might look a little different again, but we are moving forward with the planning stages.”
If things go as planned, the Sports Complex will not only be humming during tournament weekends, but all through the week as youngsters play on their own personal field of dreams in Beloit.