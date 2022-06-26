Niomar Pemberton, left, of the 10U Beloit Bombers scores a run on a wild pitch as Monroe’s Colton Wolf waited for a throw Sunday morning during action in the Bombers’ Wood Bat Classic Tournament at the Stateline Family YMCA Youth Sports Complex. Beloit went on to take second in its division.
BELOIT—After having Saturday’s entire slate of games wiped out by rainy weather, the Beloit Wood Bat Classic kept the diamonds at the YMCA Youth Sports Complex busy on Sunday.
The Beloit Bombers baseball program hosted the event, which included 32 teams competing in five age divisions: 9U, 10U, 11U, 12U and 13U.
The 9U tournament was won by Beloit Blue, which defeated the Monroe Aces 12-1 and the Lake Geneva Junior Dodgers 16-1 on its way to the title game. Beloit then knocked off Monroe 10-0 for the title.
In the 10U tournament, the Stateline Thunder edged the Beloit Bombers 1-0 for the championship.
The Thunder got there by defeating the Monroe Storm 8-6 and battling to a 6-6 tie with Oconomowoc Five O’s. The Bombers downed Milton 8-0 and the Oak Creek Junior Knights 15-0.
Lake Zurich won the 11U title 14-2 over Lake Geneva. The Beloit Bombers dropped pool play games to Monroe 6-2 and to Lake Geneva 14-9.
The Beloit Bombers won the 12U championship 11-0 over the Waukesha Firebirds Black. In pool play, Beloit downed Lannon Stonemen Orange 8-4 and the Milton Mayhem 12-3.
The final score of the championship game between the Beloit Bombers and Dubuque was not reported for the 13U division. The Bombers got there by downing the Fox River Bandits 8-1 and the DC Lignthing 4-2.
• SENIOR LEGION: The Beloit Senior Bandits had their game at Menomonee Falls on Saturday postponed not by rain, but the fact the hosts did not have enough players due to travel ball conflicts.
Beloit will play Janesville for the third time this season at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Riverside Park.
• JUNIOR LEGION: Nothing was reported on games played. The Junior Bandits host Kettle Moraine 16U at 5:45 p.m. Monday at the Youth Sports Complex.