BELOIT—The Stateline Family YMCA had two very important words to say to the community on Tuesday: Play ball!
The YMCA announced in an email to its members that they were planning on moving forward with its summer softball, baseball and t-ball season, albeit a little delayed.
LaRon Lofton, the YMCA’s Director of Sports and Recreation, said while the final plans are still to be announced, the seasons will go on.
Lofton said that final plans and dates are still to be determined, but the YMCA will have that information available on Sunday, June 14.
Registration for the YMCA leagues is still available, with details to come on Sunday for parents still wishing to get their child involved.
To the east, Clinton Youth Baseball has decided to move forward with its season as well.
The organization planned to align itself with the Stateline Baseball League. Once that league extended its end date well into August, thereby conflicting with the start of the youth football season.
As a result, the league decided to do its own thing. Literally. The players will compete against each other in an in-house league with four different divisions: 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U.
There are enough players for two to three teams at each level. League official Paul Wesling said he was pleased with the response of the families affected by the change.
“We only had three or four families that dropped out,” Wesling said. “That’s about six kids out of over 100. We wanted to give the kids an outlet for activity. and this is a way to do that.”
The plan is to play around 10 games, with the schedule beginning in June and ending in late July.
“We feel that keeping the league local gives us the best control of the safety of our kids,” Wesling said. “We most likely will not have concessions and parents attending the games will be asked to practice social distancing. With the space we have, this is very possible to do.”
Clinton will also provide a T-ball program, with many of the same parameters and timeframe as the baseball program established.