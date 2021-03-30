BELOIT — Dalton Struebin is glad to be back on the mat.
No doubt his charges feel the same way.
Struebin, the coach of the YMCA Blazers gymnastics team, was elated that his team finally returned to competition in February after a break of nearly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had our final meet in early March last year,” Struebin said. “A week or two after that, the national quarantine went in place and shut us down from competing. As soon as they announced the quarantine, we started figuring out ways to have practices without a gym or a group. We ended up doing practices via Zoom, and we did that every day of the week. The people on our competitive team did strength training and just the basics, anything they could do at home safely. We did that throughout the first three months of quarantine, and we worked a lot on the mental training as well. Our team came back more flexible, stronger and with a different mindest.”
Struebin said the team picked up in-person practices at the beginning of June.
“We knew once we started back up with practice that we wouldn’t have competitions for a while,” Struebin said. “Our state meet was canceled, and nationals also. We had to figure out a way to integrate everybody back into training in a safe manner, not only for COVID purposes, but to avoid injuries also. The girls picked up on everything really quickly, and practices went well.”
While the gymnasts were improving, challenges were plentiful with no competition to speak of.
“The hardest thing to do was to keep them looking forward,” Struebin said. “They kept asking themselves ‘Why do I have to push myself? We don’t have any meets coming up.’ So we tried to paint an overall picture for them. I told them that if there are meets, great. If there aren’t, well, that just gives us more prep time to be completely competition ready.”
The 2021 schedule resembles a normal workload for the team, though Streubin noted that it was certainly subject to change. Despite having to work through a pandemic, Struebin said numbers in the program remained strong.
”We stayed pretty steady with our competitive team,” he said. “Some people didn’t come back to us because of COVID, and some others did, and just couldn’t adjust to the new way of doing things and ended up leaving. But for the most part, our numbers are still really strong.”
Streubin said there are many changes to the gymnasts’ daily routines.
“We have our athletes wash their hands and feet when they come in the door and when they rotate events,” Streubin said. “With our progressive kids, we had to drop the ratio so we could follow all of our distancing rules, and of course we wear masks at all times. Knowing they have regular competitions coming up definitely has them working really hard. And we do have some athletes who are choosing not to compete at this time, and they are really improving as well.”
Setting team goals has been a challenge with all the issues surrounding the pandemic, so Streubin said he’s focusing on individuals.
“My goals are aligned with the goals of each individual gymnast,” Streubin said. “My main goal is to continue giving them an outlet that isn’t just sticking around at home. The social aspect of what we do is really important. We’re here to provide them with a space to improve at their craft, and to provide some interaction and improve relationships as well.”