BELOIT—The Stateline YMCA Gymnastics Center was again buzzing with activity Tuesday afternoon.
Program Director Dalton Struebin said a return to action was sorely needed.
“This is our second day, and it’s been amazing,” Struebin said. “I love seeing everybody, and the kids have all been ready to go. It’s been almost three months since we’ve been together, and the kids have been really motivated. They want to get back into everything, but we are going to have to start with the basics and work our way back up to where we were.”
Currently, the practices consist of the competitive teams the program fields, but Struebin said the youth classes will begin again shortly.
When it comes to future competitions, Struebin said things were still up in the air.
“Right now there’s nothing scheduled,” he said. “We aren’t sure when that next competition season will be, so we’re just working and training to develop the good habits and get rid of the bad ones. We’ve got a lot of time to do that, for sure.”
Struebin said attendance so far was solid.
“There are some families that have decided not to come back right away, and that’s fine,” Struebin said. “But our competitive team is roughly the same. I made three different schedules, depending on what restrictions we were under, so we were prepared.”
The facility is following the social distancing guidelines that were set forth by the state.
‘We are keeping everyone six feet away from each other,” Struebin said. “And everyone has their own chalk bang, as opposed to everyone going to get their chalk in one spot. They bring a bag with them and carry it with them to every different event. They aren’t allowed to share anything, and they wash their hands and feet before every event.”
Struebin said for the most part, the athletes have been very receptive to the changes.
“I made a packet of what they are suppose to have with them,” Struebin said. “It has a before, after and during section in it, so if they are nervous about what they are supposed to be doing, or if they think they’ve forgotten something, they can refer back to that packet. The biggest challenge bas been keeping the six-foot distance, just because they are seeing their friends for the first time and they are excited, so it’s a matter of giving them reminders about everything.”
Although Monday was the group’s first gathering, they did stay in touch during the pandemic break.
“We had regular practices with them on Zoom,” Struebin said. “A lot of gymnasts came back stronger and more flexible than they were before. We really just worked on a lot of the basics and mental training. They have come back with more confidence, which is great to see.”