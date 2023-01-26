BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial boys basketball team might have to look into making the month of January “national Rico Yarbrough month.”
With the way the 6-foot-6 senior has played these past four games, the idea is not as far-fetched as you’d think.
Yarbrough followed up back-to-back games where he scored 26 points by putting his name in the Beloit basketball history books with a school record 48-point performance against Sun Prairie East on Monday.
But Yarbrough wasn’t done, and in Thursday night’s 70-67 loss to Verona at Barkin Arena, he poured in 37 points.
“Rico has just gained an incredible amount of confidence,” head coach Todd Marks said. “He’s a kid who is eager to learn. He works hard at practice, and he plays with an incredibly high motor. The more comfortable he gets, the more confidence he gets.”
The contributions don’t just stop on offense, Yarbrough also crashed the boards several times against the strong and athletic Wildcats.
“Rico can do a lot of things,” freshman Amare Hereford said. “He’s a great leader. He rebounds, and he just does a lot of things right. He helps the team a lot.”
Yarbrough hasn’t let the fact that he has now scored 137 points in the last four games, an average of 34.3 points per game, go to his head. Praise for his fellow players were the first words out of his mouth.
“It’s my teammates,” he said. “They get me to where I have to go. I’m just knocking down shots. And we’re going to continue to do this until we come out on top.”
The Knights came into the game having won three of their last four games, and they battled Verona pretty even through the first half.
Yarbrough was already up to 18 points, using his length to grab rebounds and his speed to go coast-to-coast and layup an easy basket.
It was tied 26-26 when Yarbrough was benched due to foul trouble. The Beloit offense struggled, so the defense stepped up. Forcing contested shots and turning the rock over, the Knights trailed 32-31 at halftime.
“We knew with Rico out, we had to rotate more on the help side,” Hereford said. “We had to get in the passing lanes and box out more. We had to run in transition.”
Verona held a 61-50 lead late in the second half, hitting six treys and finally finding success in the paint to hold a solid lead.
But Yarbrough answered with what he does best: score buckets.
The senior hit three 3-pointers, and the Knights trailed 64-63 with three and a half minutes left.
“It was incredibly clutch,” Marks said. And that shows the growth of our team. When we were down 11 earlier in the year, that may have slipped away a little bit. But our guys had incredible grit.”
Following two Verona free throws, the Knights trailed 70-67, and Yarbrough’s 3-point attempt hit the rim and fell just short as time expired.
“That last point, he was like, ‘Coach, I want the ball,’” Marks said. “And he got a great look. I thought it was going in. But he’s just playing at an incredibly high level right now.”
VERONA 70, BELOIT 67
Verona…............32 38—70
Beloit Memorial...31 36—67
Verona (fg ft-fta pts)—Kittleson 2 0-0 4, Poteat 3 2-3 8, Chatman 1 0-0 2, Bigueld 1 0-0 2, Farrell 1 4-5 7, Murphy 5 0-0 12, Zimmerman 5 1-1 15, Deischer 6 3-3 17. Totals: 24 10-12 70.
BM (fg ft-fta pts)—Yarbrough 14 5-6 37, Nora 0 1-1 1, Cousins 1 0-0 2, Farr 5 3-3 13, Hereford 4 0-1 8, Denu 1 0-0 2, Karl 1 2-2 4. Totals: 26 11-13 67.
3-pt. Goals: Verona 8 (Zimmerman 4, Deischer 2, Farrell, Murphy), BM 4 (Yarbrough 4). Fouled out: Hereford. Total Fouls: Verona 17, BM 19.