BALTIMORE —The Ravens don’t appear to be considering signing controversial free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown. But Brown’s willing to at least show what his offseason addition might look like.
On his Snapchat account Saturday, the former Pittsburgh Steelers star shared a photoshopped photo of himself in a Ravens uniform.
Brown worked out with his cousin, Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in their native Broward County, Florida, last month, fueling speculation about a possible acquisition. Jackson said two weeks ago that he’d be “happy if they signed him.”
“He’s a great player,” Jackson said of the seven-time Pro Bowl selection. “He showed it each and every year when he was with the Steelers in the past, but it’s not my decision.”
The Ravens have since drafted two wide receivers. The NFL, meanwhile, is investigating accusations of rape and sexual assault against Brown, 31, made in a civil lawsuit last year by his former trainer.
In an interview Wednesday with Sirius XM’s “Mad Dog Sports Radio,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta spoke generally when asked about the possibility of adding Brown.
PRO FOOTBALL
ANN ARBOR, Mich. —Former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson has agreed to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.
Agent Bryan Ehrlich confirmed the deal Sunday. Patterson started all 26 games for the Wolverines over the past two seasons after transferring from Mississippi.
Patterson threw for 3,061 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season. He threw 45 touchdown passes in his two years at Michigan. Patterson passed for 131 yards in the Senior Bowl.
Patterson started 10 games at Ole Miss but transferred after the school was hit by NCAA sanctions. He was granted eligibility at Michigan in 2018 without sitting out a year.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
LOS ANGELES —Jalen Hill is staying at UCLA for his redshirt junior season.
A team spokesman says Hill has withdrawn his name from the NBA draft.
Hill started 25 of 30 games for the Bruins under first-year coach Mick Cronin last season, averaging 9 points and a team-leading 6.9 rebounds.
Junior guard Chris Hill has declared for the draft, although he could still return.
