BELOIT—Dave DeGeorge didn’t take a lot of time to ponder the significance of his 500th career victory as head baseball coach at Beloit College.
“We really needed 501,” DeGeorge said Monday morning.
No. 500 came on Saturday, gave the Buccaneers a split of a doubleheader with Illinois College in Jacksonville, Ill., and put them a win-and-your-in the Midwest Conference Tournament opportunity on Sunday.
The Buccaneers fell short, losing to the Blueboys 8-6.
“We are at a position as a program where we expect to play for conference championships,” DeGeorge said. “We aren’t, so that is a disappointment.”
Beloit finished the season 12-12 in MWC play and .16-23 overall.
The Bucs didn’t quite replace some of the firepower they lost from the season before. Filling catcher Bronson Balholm’s shoes was problematic both offensively and defensively. Some of the Bucs struggled to match the lofty numbers they put up in 2021 and a leg injury to third baseman James Wicker was particularly troublesome.
He was able to return to the lineup by the end of the season, but finished without a stolen base.
“I thought going in he would have at least 20,” DeGeorge said. “He is our best baserunner. When he got hurt it messed us up. He missed a ton of games and when he did come back he just couldn’t run due to that injury.”
The Bucs will suffer the usual graduation losses, but will return a talented core of players.
“We’re losing Matt Crandall, Drew Freitag, AJ Parnell, Jacob Sligar and Wicker,” he said. “But we have a lot of guys coming back, including Matt O’Leary, Garrison Ferone and Brett Kiger. We’ll hope some guys who struggled a little this year will have a chance to rebound. We have some freshmen coming in who will help. We also have some late recruiting and some transfers who will hopefully put us in a better position a year from now.”
Expectations have certainly risen since DeGeorge, a Beloit alum, took over the baseball program in 1991. To say it was in rough shape would be a gross understatement. The school was without a baseball program from 1970 to 1985 and hadn’t had a winning season since going 6-4 under Bill Knapton in 1962.
“We were pretty horrible,” DeGeorge said. “We didn’t have enough guys. We didn’t have a field. We didn’t have equipment. We went through some tough years, but I watched a coach like Gordy Gillespie at Ripon and I learned a lot. The program gradually improved and I’m proud of what we have accomplished to put us where we are now.”
After three losing seasons amounting to a 24-52 start. DeGeorge’s Bucs went 16-13 in 1994. But they lost more than they won in 11 of the next 13 seasons. Finally in 2009 they went 28-9 overall and won an MWC championship. They won another title in 2016 when they went 27-14 overall. In the past 13 seasons, they’ve won 20 or more games three more times, including 2021 when they went 24-6 and 19-3 in league play.
The Bucs have qualified for the MWC tournament 10 times under DeGeorge and he has the most wins for a coach in the league. He’s a four-time Mwc Coach of the Year and now a winner of 500 games.
“I honestly don’t focus on things like that,” he said. “I spent all of my time trying to think how I could help create an environment where this group would be successful.”
DeGeorge said he thinks of the assistant coaches who have helped him acquire those 500 wins, guys like Kerry Michaels, Whitey Gilbertson, Jeff Peterson, Ryan Kaveney, Mike Gulve and Steve Mrizek. Not to mention his dad, Ed, who has been an assistant since 2007.
DeGeorge also remembers all the players. He has coached three Bucs to league player of the year honors and also brought in the first All-Americans in program history. Nearly every Beloit individual and team record for game, season and career marks. His athletes have earned nearly 100 All-MWC accolades. He has coached 17 players to 26 All-Region honors.
“We have had so many kids who have done such great things on the diamond who contributed to our success,” he said.
You can bet he’ll spend his off-season trying to add more.