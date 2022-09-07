APPLETON, Wis.—The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers pushed across a pair of runs in the eighth inning to post a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the visiting Beloit Sky Carp Wednesday afternoon at Fox Cities Stadium.
The Timber Rattlers lead the season-ending series 2-0.
Beloit jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single by Brady Allen, but Wisconsin tied it on a sacrifice fly by Zack Raabe in the second inning off Beloit starter Edgar Sanchez (4 innings, five hits, one earned run, six strikeouts).
It stayed 1-1 until the fifth inning when Bennett Hostetler belted his ninth home run of the season with Allen on base for a 3-1 lead.
The Timber Rattlers got a run back in the fifth inning off Matt Givin when Mike Brosseau, on a rehabilitation assignment from the Milwaukee Brewers, hit a sacrifice fly.
In the eighth inning, Wisconsin’s Jeferson Quero smacked his fourth homer of the season with Ben Metzinger aboard off Jake Schrand (1-1) for a 4-3 lead.
The Timber Rattlers brought in reliever James Meeker for the ninth inning and he retired the side in order with two strikeouts. Taylor Floyd (4-3), who had pitched a scoreless eighth, collected the victory.
Wisconsin outhit Beloit 9-7 with Quero going 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs, raisoing his season average to .333. Brosseau finished 2-for-2.
Harrison Spohn, playing second base and batting ninth in the lineup, led Beloit with two hits.