BELOIT—Starting pitcher Ryne Moore and two relievers cooled off the red-hot Beloit Sky Carp Thursday night, holding them to four hits and one run as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers posted a 3-1 victory at ABC Supply Stadium.
A standout at Old Dominion in college, Moore (2-3) went seven innings and allowed just two hits and one run. He walked two and struck out seven. Joey Matulovich and Cam Robinson each worked a scoreless inning as the Timber Rattlers won after dropping the first two games of the six-game series.
Robinson struck out the side in the ninth for his 12th save and gave the Timber Rattler trio of pitchers 12 strikeouts in the game.
Beloit used four pitchers and they shut out Wisconsin in all but one inning. Starter Dax Fulton (1-5) was tagged for three runs in the second inning. He went four innings, allowing four hits, three runs (all earned), two walks and five strikeouts.
Wisconsin’s Ethan Murray cracked his fourth home run off Fulton in the second inning for a 1-0 lead. Jose Acosta doubled to left to score Alex Hall and Tristan Peters doubled to center to score Jose Acosta. On the hit, center fielder Victor Mesa Jr. relayed to shortstop Nasim Nunez who threw to catcher Bill Banfield in time to retire Tyler Black trying to score.
Beloit’s lone run came in the seventh. Nunez led off with a walk and after an out, stole second for his 26th steal of the season. Banfield struck out, but Ynmanol Marinez lined a single to left to score Nunez. Davis Bradshaw was called out on strikes to end the inning.
The Sky Carp threatened in the eighth. Tanner Allen smacked a one-out triple to center, but was stranded there when Marcus Chiu flew out to right and Cody Morissette struck out.
Beloit got two scoreless innings of relief from Matt Givin and Raul Brito and a scoreless ninth from Justin Evans.
The teams will meet again Friday at 6:35 p.m.
• BOXSCORE:
T-Rattlers 3, Sky Carp 1
WISCONSIN (ab-r-h-rbi)—Black, 3b, 4-0-1-0; Gray, cf, 4-0-1-0; Peters, lf, 2-0-1-1; Warren, dh, 4-0-0-0; Clarke, 1b, 3-0-1-0; Murray, ss, 4-1-1-1; Hall, c, 3-1-0-0; Cipion, rf, 4-0-1-0; Acosta, 2b, 3-1-1-1. Totals: 31-3-7-3.
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Morissette, 2b, 4-0-0-0; Nunez, ss, 3-1-0-0; Mesa Jr., cf, 3-0-20-; Banfield, c, 4-0-0-0; Marinez, dh, 3-0-1-1; Bradshaw, lf, 3-0-0-0; Rosario, 3b, 3-0-0-0; Allen, rf, 3-0-1-0; Chiu, 1b, 3-0-0-0. Totals: 29-1-4-1.
Wisconsin.030 000 000—3 7 0
Beloit……..000 000 100—1 4 0
E: none. DP: Wis. 2, Beloit 1. LOB: Wis. 7, Beloit 4. 2B: Acosta, Clarke. 3B: Allen. HR: Murray (4). SB: Gray (10), Nunez (26).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Wis., Moore (W,2-3) 7.0-2-1-1-2-7; Matulovich 1.0-1-0-0-0-2; Robinson (S,12) 1.0-1-0-0-0-3. Beloit, Fulton (L,1-5) 4.0-4-3-3-2-5; Given 2.0-2-0-0-1-1; Brito 2.0-0-0-0-1-3; Evans 1.0-1-0-0-1-0.
WP: Evans. T: 2:06. Att.: 1,505.