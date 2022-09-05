BDN_220906_Horseshoes1

Sarah Chaffee of Chippewa Falls throws a ringer during Sunday’s Wisconsin State Horseshoe Tournament in Beloit.

 Jimmy Oswald/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—Sarah Chaffee and Penny Steinke prepared to face off against each other in their final game of the day at the 100th Wisconsin State Horseshoe Tournament at the Beloit Horseshoe Club Sunday evening.

Chaffee of Chippewa Falls is the 15-year-old teenage horseshoe sensation who went undefeated in the 2022 Women’s World Horseshoe Pitching Championship and entered the tournament ranked second in the world with an outstanding ringer percentage of 86.80.

