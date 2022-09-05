BELOIT—Sarah Chaffee and Penny Steinke prepared to face off against each other in their final game of the day at the 100th Wisconsin State Horseshoe Tournament at the Beloit Horseshoe Club Sunday evening.
Chaffee of Chippewa Falls is the 15-year-old teenage horseshoe sensation who went undefeated in the 2022 Women’s World Horseshoe Pitching Championship and entered the tournament ranked second in the world with an outstanding ringer percentage of 86.80.
Steinke of Waukesha has won this tournament and many others before.
That is what earned her a place in the Hall of Fame, which she was inducted into on Saturday. She was ranked 10th in the world coming into the weekend.
Chaffee and Steinke met up with each other, both undefeated in the tournament, and their ringer percentage separated by around a mere .20 percent.
Whoever won this match would win the whole women’s tournament.
In the world of horseshoes, it doesn’t get much better than this.
“I don’t watch the scoreboard,” Steinke said. “I knew it’d come down to the last game. Sarah is great, and I could beat her at the beginning (of her career). Not a lot of others could, so we would often go back and forth with wins.”
Steinke jumped ahead early as Chaffee had some uncharacteristically bad throws, and while Chaffee put up a good fight, Steinke made plenty of ringers to become the state champion.
Steinke finished 7-0 with a ringer percentage of 77.14. Chaffee had a 74.46 percentage.
Steinke said the win combined with her Hall of Fame induction made for a great weekend.
“I’ve been practicing every day since the beginning of the year,” Steinke said. “In that last game I started out really good, and she had some misses. I don’t watch the score, I always wait for them to say ‘good game.’ So, when she did I felt really great.”
Chaffee will have plenty of other opportunities for tournament wins. She was the youngest player to ever win the world championship with an 86.48 ringer percentage after all.
“I’ve pitched better tournaments,” Chaffee said. “But it was fun. I’ve been a busy person so I haven’t had as much time to practice. I always love playing top competitors because it makes me throw better and it’s really fun.”
Chaffee started playing when she was just 7 years old, taking after her father Dean, a tournament player himself.
“(My dad) taught me pretty much everything,” she said. “I used to watch him pitch all the time and I was like ‘I want to try this.’ I fell in love with it pretty quick. I just try not to think about anything when I go up there. A clear mindset is what really helps me.
”I like the competitive aspect for sure. But, meeting all these people is just really nice. It’s the best part of horseshoes.”
Around 135 participants from across Wisconsin competed in a round robin format based on ringer percentage in seven classes.
The main event was saved for Sunday as the women’s, men’s and elder’s championship all kicked off.
John Nawrot of Grand Marsh repeated as the state champion in the men’s division after beating Ken Heinritz in a playoff round. Nawrot went 7-1 and finished with a ringer percentage of 66.46.
Jim Bilderback was also a repeat champion, winning the elder’s division with an undefeated record and a ringer percentage of 79.41.