GREEN BAY, Wis.—The Wisconsin girls prep basketball season officially wrapped over the weekend with the WIAA State Championships held at the Resch Center.

In Division 1, the first-seeded Brookfield East Spartans took down fourth-seeded Germantown (23-6) 65-60 to advance to the finals while the No. 3 Kettle Moraine Lasers beat No. 2 Hortonville (25-4) 77-67.

Recommended for you