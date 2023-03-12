GREEN BAY, Wis.—The Wisconsin girls prep basketball season officially wrapped over the weekend with the WIAA State Championships held at the Resch Center.
In Division 1, the first-seeded Brookfield East Spartans took down fourth-seeded Germantown (23-6) 65-60 to advance to the finals while the No. 3 Kettle Moraine Lasers beat No. 2 Hortonville (25-4) 77-67.
In a defensive-heavy affair, the Lasers (27-1) upset the Spartans (27-3) 47-40.
The Division 2 semifinals saw the No. 1 Pewaukee Pirates trounce No. 4 Lakeland Union (22-7) 80-63 and the No. 2 Notre Dame Tritons edged out No. 3 McFarland (26-3) 76-70.
In the finals, the Tritons (29-1) had a solid 64-49 win over the Pirates (28-2).
The Division 3 semifinals spotted a few upsets with the No. 4 Milwaukee Academy of Science beating No. 1 Waupun (21-8) while the No. 3 Kewaskum Indians beat No. 2 West Salem (26-2) 46-34.
In the finals, the Indians (24-5) took the championship with a 55-51 win over Milwaukee (23-4).
In Division 4 play, the No. 1 Aquinas Blugolds beat No. 4 Mishicot 79-55 (21-7) while the No. 2 Laconia Spartans beat No. 3 Colfax (21-7) 58-35.
The Spartans (27-4) won the championship with a 64-51 win over Aquinas (28-2).
Finally in Division 5, No. 1 McDonell Catholic beat No. 4 Albany (28-1) 59-20 while the No. 2 Blair-Taylor Wildcats stomped No. 3 Wabeno/Laona (21-8) 55-26.
In the finals, McDonell (26-5) beat the Wildcats (28-2) 61-46.