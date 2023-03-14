MADISON, Wis.—The 2023 WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament kicks off Thursday at the Kohl Center as the last four teams from each division vie for the chance to become state champions.

In the Division 1 semifinals, first-seeded De Pere (28-0) will face No. 4 Kettle Moraine (18-10) on Friday at 6:35 pm. No. 2 Arrowhead (26-2) will take on No. 3 Neenah (18-10) approximately 20 minutes following game one.

Recommended for you