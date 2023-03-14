MADISON, Wis.—The 2023 WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament kicks off Thursday at the Kohl Center as the last four teams from each division vie for the chance to become state champions.
In the Division 1 semifinals, first-seeded De Pere (28-0) will face No. 4 Kettle Moraine (18-10) on Friday at 6:35 pm. No. 2 Arrowhead (26-2) will take on No. 3 Neenah (18-10) approximately 20 minutes following game one.
The championship will be played Saturday approximately 15 minutes after the Division 2 championship.
In the D-2 semifinals, No. 1 Pewaukee (25-3) will play No. 4 Nicolet (24-4) on Friday at 1:35 p.m. Game two will feature No. 2 La Crosse Central (23-5) vs. No. 3 Whitnall (24-3) 20 minutes following game one.
The championship will be played Saturday at 6:35 p.m.
In the D-3 semifinals, No. 1 West Salem (27-1) will go up against the fourth-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science (18-6) on Thursday at 1:35 p.m. No. 2 Brillion (27-1) will play No. 3 Lakeside Lutheran (25-3) 20 minutes following game one.
The Championship game will be played Saturday 15 minutes after the D-4 championship.
In the D-4 semifinals, No. 1 Saint Mary Catholic (26-2) plays No. 4 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy (18-10) on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. while No. 2 Luther (26-2) faces No. 3 Whitehall (22-6) 20 minutes after game one.
The championship will be played on Saturday 15 minutes following the D-5 championship.
In the D-5 semifinals, No. 1 Newman Catholic (25-4) will face No. 4 Royall (22-7) at 9:05 a.m. on Friday. No. 2 McDonell Central Catholic (28-1) plays No. 3 Fall River (26-3) 20 minutes following game one.
The Championship will be played Saturday at 11:05 a.m.