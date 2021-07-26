BELOIT—The Mark Wilson that arrived at the Beloit Club Monday afternoon was a professional golfer in the midst of a transition.
Wilson, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour, these days is talking more about the game than he is playing it.
“I’ve been doing a lot in the media business,” Wilson said. “I’ve been doing it for three years now, and I contribute on PGA Tour Radio on Sirius XM. PGA Tour live is a streaming service, and it’s branched out to some other things. This week, I’m the on-course correspondent for the Western Amateur Championship, and I’m really excited about that. I’ve learned a new skill, which is great, and it takes a little pressure off my golf score.”
Wilson, a native of Menomonee Falls, said he was impressed by the Beloit Club, the site of the Beloit Health Systems Foundation Pro-Am.
“I had never been here before,” Wilson said. “And this place is beautiful. I’m at the 10th hole all day, which is fine because I get to meet every group that comes in, but if there’s a slower group, I might have to take the golf cart around and take a look. I’d love to play it.”
Playing the Pro-Am circuit has its own rewards, even for a professional veteran.
“I like meeting all the different people, because everyone has a story,” Wilson said. “You only have about 10 minutes with each group, so it’s hard sometimes to pull that story out, but you learn a lot of cool things from them. We’re going to have some fun today. They are going to harass me if I hit a bad shot, but I don’t plan on hitting any bad shots. I plan on making at least two or three hole-in-one’s. Anything less would be a poor day.”
Although Wilson only competes in three or four PGA events per year now, he said his golfing days are not done.
“When I turn 50 in three years, I have full intention on playing on the Champion’s Tour,” Wilson said. “I crave that competition, and I’m really excited to get out there and play. But broadcasting is something that I expect to continue doing, if they’ll have me.”
As a Wisconsin native, Wilson was thrilled with the Milwaukee Bucks winning the city’s first title in 50 years.
“I was playing at Erin Hills on Tuesday with a bunch of high school kids,” Wilson said. “And I was able to watch the second half of game six with my parents and my oldest and youngest sons. We got to enjoy that. If I was only just a little younger, I would’ve headed down to the deer district. It was great, going to Dick’s Sporting Goods early the next morning and getting the t-shirts.
“My dad tells me I was a lap child when the team first came to Milwaukee in 1969. I went to at least a dozen games a year from age zero to 20. I’ve been to a few games in the new arena, and I’m just tickled pink for the Milwaukee Bucks.”
Wilson, who was the nation’s top collegiate golfer his senior year at North Carolina, said he has plenty of career highlights to reflect upon.
“I don’t know that there’s one specific highlight that jumps out,” Wilson said. “There’s been a lot of high points. But when I won my last tournament in 2012, two of my kids were able to run on the green and give me a hug, and my wife was pregnant with the third. So that was a really neat moment.
“And just to say that I’ve played in the Masters, that I came up and competed with Tiger Woods, all of those things have made it a really rewarding career.”