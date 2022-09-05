WILMOT, Wis.—After taking a step forward with a non-conference victory over Madison East the week before, Beloit Memorial’s football team took a big step backward Friday with a 42-7 loss to Wilmot in its Southern Lakes Conference debut.
The Panthers, who dropped their first seven games last season, improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2019.
Wilmot used a 23-yard touchdown run from Marco Falletti and a 42-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Zimmerman to Kade Frisby to take a 14-0 lead at the half.
Midway through the third quarter, the Panthers’ Anthony Hall scored on a 19-yard run and Falletti added a 56-yard TD run in the final minute of the quarter.
The Knights’ lone score came on an 85-yard kickoff return by Toby Robinson, his second kickoff return for a score in as many games. That cut it to 28-7 entering the fourth quarter.
Hall added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter, on a 4-yard run and a 16-yard pass from Zimmerman.
Wilmot’s Falletti finished with 14 carries for 192 yards while Hall had 12 carries for 65. Zimmerman was 4-for-4 passing for 67 yards.
After rushing for over 300 yards against East, Beloit was held to 121 yards on 37 carries. Robinson had 45 on 11 and Decarlos Nora 41 on 14. Cavari Kramer was held to six carries for 19. Ayden Kuhle-Tyler was 3-for-7 for 28 yards with one interception.