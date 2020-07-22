LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. —Zion Williamson could still make re-opening night of the NBA season.
The New Orleans Pelicans said Wednesday that Williamson, who left the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World last week, is being tested daily for the coronavirus and continues showing negative results. If that continues, Williamson may have to quarantine for only four days when he returns to the team.
And if that return comes in the next few days, that means he could still have a shot of playing when New Orleans faces Utah on July 30 in the first of the 88 seeding games at Disney.
“While there is no current timetable for his return to campus, he fully intends to rejoin the team,” the Pelicans said in a statement. “Per NBA protocol, his quarantine period will be determined upon his return.”
The minimum quarantine Williamson would have to serve for leaving, even though he was officially excused, is the four-day option.
The rookie left the team to tend to “an urgent family matter,” the Pelicans said.
The former Duke star has played in 19 games this season, averaging 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
PRO BASKETBALL
Houston guard Russell Westbrook, whose arrival in FLorida was delayed after he tested positive for the coronavirus, arrived on Monday and got on the practice floor with his team for the first time Wednesday.
It’s unclear if he will play in Houston’s first scrimmage at Disney on Friday. But he had a message to fans about how seriously they should take the coronavirus.
“I’m not a doctor nor a specialist, but I do know that it’s definitely something to take very seriously,” Westbrook said. “Wearing a mask can be between life or death, honestly. ... People are dying from this virus each and every day, and it’s something that we all need to take very, very seriously.”
Westbrook said the worst of his symptoms was nasal congestion. Still, he said he’s urged his friends and family to be vigilant.
PRO HOCKEY
PHILADELPHIA—About seven months after Oskar Lindblom was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer, the Flyers signed the left winger to a three-year contract Wednesday with an annual cap hit of $3 million, general manager Chuck Fletcher announced.
Lindblom, 23, missed most of the season as he battled Ewing’s sarcoma. He shared the team lead with 11 goals when he received the diagnosis in December, and he recently finished his chemotherapy treatments.