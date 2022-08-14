MEMPHIS, Tenn.—Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff.
Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year—one in a major—turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat Sepp Straka.
Zalatoris moves into the top 10 in the world for the first time and takes the No. 1 spot in the FedEx Cup, assuring him a reasonable shot at the $18 million prize in two weeks.
He was clutch even if he was scrambling. It stated with a 10-foot par save on the 18th in regulation for a 4-under 66 to post at 15-under 265.
Straka, already a winner this year in the Honda Classic, narrowly missed a 20-foot birdie putt for the win on the 18th for a 67.
Both made par on the 18th on the first extra hole. Then, as Straka said after the loss, “It can get a little crazy” on a course like, and a closing hole like No. 18.
Zalatoris went right off the tee, off the cart path and a few feet from a boundary fence, leaving him no choice but to chip out. Straka barely cleared the water on the left, but was just inside the hazard line. He chose to take a penalty drop and hit into 7 feet. Zalatoris hit his third to just inside 15 feet and made the par. Straka matched him and they went to the 11th.
Zalatoris watched his tee shot hit the bank and then the rocks, and then the ball bounced seven times before coming to rest next to the lip of grass. He was in trouble, even if the ball was dry. But then Staka went right, took one bounce off the slope, one off the rocks and into the water.
Straka went into a back bunker and blasted out to 4 feet. Zalatoris studied his options on how to get off the rocks before wisely deciding to go to the drop zone. He hit his wedge to 7 feet and raised both arms over his head when the putt dropped.
“To see that decision pay off was pretty cool,” Zalatoris said.
PRO FOOTBALL
• FLORHAM PARK, N.J.—New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will have arthroscopic surgery on his injured right knee Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Wilson suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus during the Jets’ second offensive series Friday night in their preseason opener at Philadelphia.
The procedure to repair the meniscus, which will be performed by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, will determine how long Wilson will be sidelined. Wilson is currently expected to be out two to four weeks based on initial tests, but there’s a chance he could be out longer depending on the condition of the knee when ElAttrache operates.
“We’re optimistic,” coach Robert Saleh said Sunday after practice. “But he’s not out of the woods until they get in there and make the decision.”
• FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga.—Falcons rookie receiver Drake London, the eighth overall draft pick, was held out of practice Sunday after leaving the exhibition opener at Detroit with an injured knee.
Coach Arthur Smith indicated there is no immediate timetable for London’s return to the field.
“It’s nothing that we’re really concerned about long term,” Smith said. “We’ll be smart. He’s had a really good training camp. We hope to get everyone back by the time the regular season rolls around.”
London asked out of Friday’s game after catching a 24-yard pass from Marcus Mariota in the first quarter. He bounced up as soon as he was tackled and showed no signs of a limp as he headed to the sideline.
• Miami Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams tore his ACL in the team’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Sunday.
During the fourth quarter of the Dolphins’ 26-24 home win Saturday, Buccaneers backup quarterback Kyle Trask threw a pass to receiver Deven Thompkins. Williams made the tackle on the play but immediately grabbed his left knee after falling to the ground.
“You hate to see an injury like that for a guy that’s been working as diligently as Trill has,” McDaniel told reporters Sunday.
It isn’t yet clear whether Williams will be placed on the team’s injured reserve list. When asked about it Sunday afternoon, McDaniel was hesitant to say if he would.
“You’re careful not to get ahead of yourself with all the medical opinions that are currently in that process right now,” McDaniel said, “but it does seem severe, and I wouldn’t be completely surprised if that was the case.”