MADISON, Wis.—The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) announced Wednesday it will proceed with spring sports competition during the 2021 spring semester.
The return-to-play includes the conference sports of baseball, women’s golf, men’s and women’s outdoor track & field, softball and women’s tennis.
Schedules can include contests against non-conference opponents and each sport will be given a WIAC championship opportunity.
A determination on spectators will be made at a later date. All contests will be conducted in accordance with NCAA Sports Science Institute Resocialization Guidelines, as well as state, institutional and local health and safety guidelines.