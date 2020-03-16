Two more athletic organizations shuttered their collective doors in the wake of the COVID-19 virus Monday morning.
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) announced the cancellation of the remainder of the spring sports season for its member institutions, which includes UW-Whitewater.
The National Junior College Athletic Association also announced its spring sports were being cancelled. Included in the NJCAA Division III grouping is Rock Valley College, which has several local alumni.
Playing softball for the Golden Eagles, who were seeking their eighth straight title, were Beloit Turner’s Trinity Fry and Hononegah’s Emilie Hooker and Ashton Melaas.
The Eagles finished the season with a 17-3 record. Fry hit .389 with a home run and nine RBI, while Hooker was 13-for-24 at the plate with five extra-base hits.
Melaas hit .320 at the plate while going 6-1 with a 1.44 ERA in the circle.
On the baseball side, Rock Valley had Beloit Memorial’s Corbin Ovist, Hononegah’s Will Hissong and North Boone’s Zac Baden.
The Eagles finished their truncated season with a 6-9 record. Baden started 14 of the 15 games, hitting .353 with seven RBI’s. Ovist went 3-for-14 at the plate, while Hissong was hitless in four at-bats.
No spring athletes at Rock Valley will be charged with a year of eligibility by the NJCAA.
