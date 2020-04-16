STEVENS POINT, Wis.—The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control will discuss the membership’s options for the remainder of the spring sports seasons and for summertime regulations at its scheduled meeting on April 21 via video conferencing.
Gov. Tony Evers extended the state’s Stay at Home order until May 26 and ordered all public and private K-12 schools to remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year in an announcement made Thursday. He action was to continue to fight the spread of COVID-19.
The WIAA stated that in accordance with Gov. Evers’ new directive, all interscholastic training, practices, scrimmages and contests remain suspended. The WIAA postponed all athletic participation following an executive order issued by the governor on March 13 that closed all public and private schools on March 18.
The Executive Staff has discussed the best and worst case scenarios with the possibility schools may close for the remainder of the school year. Those will be reviewed with guidance from the Board of Control to determine the best course of action.
Last week, UW-Madison announced it extended the cancellation of campus events through June 30, 2020, which eliminates the possibility of conducting the WIAA State Tournaments scheduled at campus venues this spring. Those events impacted were Boys Individual and Team Tennis Tournaments scheduled at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on June 4-6 and June 12-13, respectively; the State Boys Golf Championship at University Ridge on June 15-16; and the State Softball Tournament at Goodman Diamond on June 11-13.
The WIAA oversees interscholastic athletic programs for 513 senior high schools and 46 junior high/middle level schools in its membership.
• BIG EIGHT: The Conference announced that no Big Eight competitions will be held this spring.
The Big Eight stated in a release it supports all schools in their local decisions and follows the guidance of the WIAA.
The conference encouraged adoption of a standard summer contact date for all WIAA schools of June 1, 2020 at the latest to allow for consistent out season contact dates across Wisconsin.
