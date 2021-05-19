The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Wednesday it will hold the state track and field championships at UW-La Crosse on June 24-26.
The meet wasn’t held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been hosted by UW-L at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex every year since 1990.
The WIAA released a schedule which includes one division completing competition each day. Division 3 will take place June 24, Division 2 June 25 and Division 1 on June 26. The meet has traditionally been all divisions over two days.
Attendance of up to 5,500 spectators will be permitted at the venue each day.