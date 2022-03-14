WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament Schedule By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Mar 14, 2022 Mar 14, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Schedule for the 2022 WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison:Thursday, March 17Division 3#1 West Salem (26-1) vs. #4 Brillion (26-2)—1:35 p.m.#2 Lake Country Lutheran (26-2) vs. #3 St. Thomas More (25-3)Division 4#1 Milwaukee Science (22-5) vs. #4 Cameron (19-7)—6:35 p.m.#2 Roncalli (24-3) vs. #3 Marshall (22-6)Friday, March 18Division 5#1 Randolph (26-2) vs. #4 Gibraltar (19-10)—9:05 a.m.#2 Bangor (24-4) vs. #3 Hurley (24-4)Division 2#1 Pewaukee (25-3) vs. #4 Ashwaubenon (24-4)—1:35 p.m.#2 La Crosse Central (27-1) vs. #3 Westosha Central (25-2)Division 1#1 Neenah (27-1) vs. Racine Case (22-6)—6:35 p.m.#2 Menomonee Falls (25-3) vs. #3 Brookfield Central (23-5)Saturday, March 193-Point Challenge—9:30 a.m.Division 5 Championship Game—11:05 a.m.Division 4 Championship GameDivision 3 Championship GameDivision 2 Championship Game—6:35 p.m.Division 1 Championship GameNote: Subsequent games of each session will begin approximately 15 minutes following the previous game. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man accused of his10th OWI Beloit police actively pursuing leads in fatal stabbing case New riverfront development for Beloit eyed Steven Don Hoey Farming for the future: Janesville-based farmer focuses on sustainability Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime