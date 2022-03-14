Schedule for the 2022 WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison:

Thursday, March 17

Division 3

#1 West Salem (26-1) vs. #4 Brillion (26-2)—1:35 p.m.

#2 Lake Country Lutheran (26-2) vs. #3 St. Thomas More (25-3)

Division 4

#1 Milwaukee Science (22-5) vs. #4 Cameron (19-7)—6:35 p.m.

#2 Roncalli (24-3) vs. #3 Marshall (22-6)

Friday, March 18

Division 5

#1 Randolph (26-2) vs. #4 Gibraltar (19-10)—9:05 a.m.

#2 Bangor (24-4) vs. #3 Hurley (24-4)

Division 2

#1 Pewaukee (25-3) vs. #4 Ashwaubenon (24-4)—1:35 p.m.

#2 La Crosse Central (27-1) vs. #3 Westosha Central (25-2)

Division 1

#1 Neenah (27-1) vs. Racine Case (22-6)—6:35 p.m.

#2 Menomonee Falls (25-3) vs. #3 Brookfield Central (23-5)

Saturday, March 19

3-Point Challenge—9:30 a.m.

Division 5 Championship Game—11:05 a.m.

Division 4 Championship Game

Division 3 Championship Game

Division 2 Championship Game—6:35 p.m.

Division 1 Championship Game

Note: Subsequent games of each session will begin approximately 15 minutes following the previous game.

