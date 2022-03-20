MADISON, Wis.—Champions were crowned in five divisions of the State Boys State Tournament Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Top-seeded Neenah (29-1) won the Division 1 championship with a 64-52 victory over third-seeded Brookfield Central (24-6). Four Rockets scored in double figures, led by Chevalier Emery Jr. with 19 points. JJ Paider had 14 points and 18 rebounds.His tournament total of 32 rebounds set a Division 1 record for a two-game tournament.
Andrew Rohde was the only Lancer to score in double figures with a game-high 34 points.
The Rockets win their fourth State championship, and their first since 1978. Neenah has appeared in a WIAA-membership leading 28 State Tournaments.
Top-seeded Pewaukee (27-3) won its second consecutive Division 2 championship with a 67-48 win over La Crosse Central (28-2) in the title game.
Last season’s runner-up and second-seeded Lake Country Lutheran (28-2) defeated top-seeded West Salem (27-2) 67-56 to win the Division 3 State championship.
Second-seeded Roncalli (26-3) captured the Division 4 championship with a 55-45 win over top-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science (23-6) in the final.
Top-seeded Randolph (28-2) won its 11th boys basketball championship, the most of any WIAA school, with a 65-51 victory over Bangor (25-5) in the Division 5 title game.