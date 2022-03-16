WIAA STATE BOYS BASKETBALL

Kohl Center, Madison

(Seedings in parentheses)

SEMIFINAL GAMES THURSDAY

DIVISION 3

(1) West Salem (26-1) vs. (4) Brillion (26-2), 1:35 p.m.

(2) Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (26-2) vs. (3) Milwaukee St. Thomas More (25-3), following

DIVISION 4

(1) Milwaukee Science (24-3) vs. (4) Cameron (19-7), 6:35 p.m.

(2) Manitowoc Roncalli (24-3) vs. (3) Marshall, (22-6), following

SEMIFINAL GAMES FRIDAY

DIVISION 5

(1) Randolph (26-2) vs. (4) Gibraltar (19-10), 9:05 a.m.

(2) Bangor (24-4) vs. (3) Hurley (24-4), following

DIVISION 2

(1) Pewaukee (25-3) vs. (4) Ashwaubenon (24-4), 1:35 p.m.

(2) La Crosse Central (27-1) vs. (3) Westosha Central (25-2), following

DIVISION 1

(1) Neenah (27-1) vs. (4) Racine Case (22-6), 6:35 p.m.

(2) Menomonee Falls (25-3) vs. (3) Brookfield Central (23-5), following

CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES SATURDAY

Division 5: 11:05 a.m.

Division 4: About 1:05 p.m.

Division 3: About 3:05 p.m.

Division 2: 6:35 p.m.

Division 1: About 8:35 p.m.

