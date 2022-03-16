WIAA State Boys Basketball schedule WIAA State basketball tournament schedule Mar 16, 2022 Mar 16, 2022 Updated 3 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WIAA STATE BOYS BASKETBALLKohl Center, Madison(Seedings in parentheses)SEMIFINAL GAMES THURSDAYDIVISION 3(1) West Salem (26-1) vs. (4) Brillion (26-2), 1:35 p.m.(2) Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (26-2) vs. (3) Milwaukee St. Thomas More (25-3), followingDIVISION 4(1) Milwaukee Science (24-3) vs. (4) Cameron (19-7), 6:35 p.m.(2) Manitowoc Roncalli (24-3) vs. (3) Marshall, (22-6), followingSEMIFINAL GAMES FRIDAYDIVISION 5(1) Randolph (26-2) vs. (4) Gibraltar (19-10), 9:05 a.m.(2) Bangor (24-4) vs. (3) Hurley (24-4), followingDIVISION 2(1) Pewaukee (25-3) vs. (4) Ashwaubenon (24-4), 1:35 p.m.(2) La Crosse Central (27-1) vs. (3) Westosha Central (25-2), followingDIVISION 1(1) Neenah (27-1) vs. (4) Racine Case (22-6), 6:35 p.m.(2) Menomonee Falls (25-3) vs. (3) Brookfield Central (23-5), followingCHAMPIONSHIP GAMES SATURDAYDivision 5: 11:05 a.m.Division 4: About 1:05 p.m.Division 3: About 3:05 p.m.Division 2: 6:35 p.m.Division 1: About 8:35 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Orfordville police chief resigns suddenly after dispute with board Beloit man accused of his10th OWI Beloit credit union robbed shortly after noon Steven Don Hoey Bullet hits TV in Beloit home Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime