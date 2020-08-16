To play or not to play?
That’s been the big question for school districts around the state when it comes to 2020 fall sports.
Several conferences, including the area’s Big Eight, Badger and Rock Valley, have already opted out of the fall season due to COVID-19 concerns. Those districts opting out will play in a truncated and shortened fall season in the spring of 2021.
Yet, not all area conferences have made the move to the spring. The Southern Lakes and Trailways conferences are both going ahead with the fall schedule. Parkview is a member of the the Trailways Conference.
In the WIAA’s truncated spring schedule for those schools that opted out for this fall, sports will begin on February 15 with girls swim. Volleyball begins February 22, with football expected to begin March 8 and end May 3. None of the fall sports that moved to spring will offer a WIAA-sponsored postseason tournament.
One big problem with having fall sports in the spring will be playing conditions. Monterey Stadium will likely host a football game on March 25, where the field may still be frozen. Being tackled on a frozen field is not ideal.
And the boys and girls golf seasons will overlap, which could make availability tough on area courses that also have leagues and public play going on. It’s also hard to believe playing conditions would be ideal in late March or early April.