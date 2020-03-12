STEVENS POINT, Wis.—The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has been informed that the Kohl Center in Madison will not be available for State Boys Basketball Tournament scheduled for March 19-21.
Members of the WIAA Board of Control and Executive Staff will convene for a special meeting to discuss options for the remainder of the boys basketball Tournament Series and the continuation of the State Girls Basketball Tournament in Green Bay.
The WIAA stated it would release more information as it becomes available.
