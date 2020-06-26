The WIAA Board of Control was busy Wednesday.
Wisconsin’s governing body for high school athletics reviewed and acted upon several recommendations from the coaches committee regarding winter sports and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A coaches’ recommendation to add a girls division to the state wrestling tournament series was approved 10-0. Starting with the 2021-22 wrestling season, a girls-only individual tournament will be held. Boys and girls will be able to wrestle one and other during the regular season, but the postseason will be gender exclusive.
Girls wrestling is being added, for now, as a tournament and not its own sports. As a sport, it would have to have to meet the WIAA bylaw of five percent participation by member schools, or somewhere around 25 schools.
For boys and girls basketball, the WIAA approved implementing a computerized seeding system for postseason play. The WIAA hopes to have the system in place for the 2020-21 season, and no later than 2021-22.
One academic change involves eligibility. Due to the many challenges student/athletes faced in the spring due to virtual online learning, the WIAA Board voted unanimously to allow a school the option to defer academic eligibility grade requirements for all students until the first grading period of the 2020-21 school year.
Also, the WIAA Board voted to extend the coaches’ five unrestricted coaching days for this summer only. Due to the impact of COVID-19, 11-player football coaches are allowed unrestricted contact through Aug. 1, and all other coaches through Aug. 8.
As of Wednesday’s Board meeting, the WIAA is planning on all fall sports taking place.