STEVENS POINT, Wis.—The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association released its state tournament event locations, venues and schedules for boys golf, baseball and softball this spring.
The locations, venues and schedules have been altered from some of their traditional formats and locations in continued accommodations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The state tournaments for boys golf are June 14-15 with the Division 1 tourney at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells and the Division 2-3 tourneys at Trappers Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.
For baseball, the Division 1 quarterfinals will be held June 25 at Herr-Baker Stadium, Marian University, in Fond du Lac. The Division 1, 2, 3 and 4 semifinals and finals will be held June 28-July 1 at the Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.
For softball, Division 1 quarterfinals will be held June 28 at Bay Port High School in Green Bay. The Division 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 semifinals and finals will be held June 28-30 at King Park in UW-Green Bay.
More detailed information is available at the WIAA website.
Since 1994, the State Boys Golf Championships have been held at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison prior to the cancellation of the spring seasons in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the State Softball Tournament has been held at Goodman Diamond in Madison since 2002. Fox Cities Stadium has been the home of the State Baseball Tournament since 1998.