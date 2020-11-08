The WIAA released brackets Saturday for its “culminating event” for the football season. Teams can play two weeks and were placed into four-team pods for the event.
Lake Geneva Badger is a No. 3 seed in Division 1 and will play at second-seeded Brookfield East on Friday. The winner plays the winner of top-seeded Waukesha West and fourth-seeded Waterford.
In Division 2, Elkhorn is a No. 4 seed in its pod and will play top-seeded Catholic Memorial at Waukesha North. The winner faces the winner between second-seeded Martin Luther and third-seeded Whitefish Bay.
For the full pairings, check Scoreboard on page B2.