WHITEWATER, Wis. — Whitewater’s Whippets picked up four victories in the heavier weights that helped carry them to a 43-29 victory over visiting Beloit Turner Tuesday night.
The Trojans collected six victories in all, including a pin in 33 seconds by Justin Teague over Cooper Hammond at 132 and another fall in 1:43 by Jonathan Torsini over Marcus Deporter at 152. Nate Pozzani (145) won by decision over Aaron Porras, 4-3, and Jaxon Teage (182) won by an 8-2 decision over Dylan Duclos. Collecting forfeit wins were Zack Ries (106) and Elijah Dever (120).