CLINTON — The Clinton Cougars assumed a new identity for the WIAA Division 3 playoff opener against Whitewater: Sisyphus.
After a slow start to Tuesday night’s night’s regional opener, the Cougars spent the remainder of the contest pushing that boulder up the mountain, only to see it come crashing down time and again.
The final crash happened with seven seconds left, when a game-tying 3-point attempt banged off the rim, leaving the Whippets celebrating their 56-53 victory on the seventh-seeded Cougars’ home floor.
Clinton, which trailed from the early going, had an opportunity to take the lead with 20 seconds left, but missed a shot from the lane.
When Whitewater’s Katie Gillette knocked down a transition layup with 14 seconds remaining, the Cougars had to take a trey to tie the game.
The Whippets began the game red-hot, hitting eight 3-pointers in the first half as Clinton’s zone defense was ineffective.
“We told them at the beginning of the game that they were bound to have a good night shooting,” Clinton first-year head coach Hannah Kalk said. “We had beaten them twice during the year, including last Friday to end the regular season. We needed to be able to adapt, and we didn’t get out to their shooters like we needed to.
“When we finally made that adjustment and guarded the 3-point line better, they were beating us on the backdoor. It was a really frustrating night.”
The Cougars were also plagued by turnovers in the early going, which contributed to the 34-26 Whitewater lead at halftime.
“We were really jittery, even in warmups,” Clinton junior Ava Mueller said. “It took us a while to settle in and start playing our game.”
Mueller scored 10 of her 11 points in the first half to help keep Clinton in the game. Senior Tiana Roehl was outstanding all evening, finishing with 20 points.
“Tiana earned every bucket she got out there,” Kalk said. “I told her I loved her every time she came out of the game because she works so hard out there.”
Clinton star Jayden Nortier had just two points at the break, but overcame a staunch defensive effort by the Whippets to score 12 in the second half and finish with 14 to cap her standout career.
“It was obvious that their main goal was to stop Jayden,” Roehl said. “And that gave the rest of us some really good opportunities. Jayden did a good job of feeding us inside and we were able to finish.”
Cougar freshman Lylah Peters, seeing the first action of her career, checked into the game with seven minutes left and closed the contest out, hitting one of the game’s biggest shotst.
With the Cougars trailing 53-49 and just 1:32 left, Peters nailed a trey from the left wing. But Whitewater, which entered the game with a 4-14 record and a six-game losing streak, held its poise down the stretch and hung on to end the Clinton season at 10-14.
The Whippets, who were led by Cali Kopecky’s 15 points, take on Racine Lutheran Friday night.