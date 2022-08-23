BALTIMORE—The Chicago White Sox put right-hander Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a left knee strain.
Chicago recalled left-hander Tanner Banks from Triple-A Charlotte prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.
Kopech started Monday’s game at Kansas City but faced only four batters before leaving with knee soreness. He is 4-9 with a 3.58 ERA in 23 starts this season for the White Sox, who entered Tuesday three games out of first place in the AL Central and four back of the final American League wild card.
Manager Tony La Russa said two weeks should be enough time for Kopech to heal and be in pitching shape. He indicated that Davis Martin would pitch in Kopech’s absence.
• HOUSTON—The Minnesota Twins have placed All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list with a low grade strain of his right hip.
“It’s very tough news, of course,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “But also knowing with what Buck’s been dealing with, there wasn’t actually much of a decision to be made... and I think Buck also knows that the right thing for him to do was to take a period of time... and get himself in a better spot physically so he can come back and do all the things that he’s been doing for us all year long and hopefully more.”
Buxton, who is tied for third in the American League with 28 homers, left Monday’s loss to the Rangers with tightness in the hip.
• ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)—Tampa Bay ace Tyler Glasnow reached 97 mph while throwing his second live batting practice on Tuesday and hasn’t ruled out returning this season.
Glasnow threw 21 pitches to a pair of minor leaguers before the Rays played the Los Angeles Angels. Glasnow had Tommy John surgery on Aug, 4, 2021. The 6-foot-8 right-hander made his last appearance on June 14 2021, at the Chicago White Sox.
“I think it’s like easy to be very optimistic,” Glasnow said. “I felt really good, my velo was good, execution was good but again if I’m not comfortable and I don’t feel like 100% and ready to go then I’m not. I’m not going to push it.”
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• TUSCALOOSA, Ala.—Alabama coach Nick Saban is getting a new eight-year contract worth at least $93.6 million, eclipsing the recent megadeal of Southeastern Conference rival Kirby Smart.
The University of Alabama trustees compensation committee on Tuesday approved a one-year extension through Feb. 28, 2030 for the 70-year old Saban, who has led the Crimson Tide to six national titles. Saban’s deal averages out to $11.7 million per year, topping Smart’s $11.25 million pay at defending national champion Georgia.
The announcement comes a month after Smart agreed to a 10-year deal worth more than $110 million. The Bulldogs beat Alabama in the national championship game in January.