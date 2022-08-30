CHICAGO—White Sox manager Tony La Russa missed Tuesday night’s game against Kansas City with an unspecified medical issue.
The team said the 77-year-old manager would skip the game on the recommendation of his doctors and would undergo further testing Wednesday.
La Russa’s absence was announced about one hour before the first pitch. The Hall of Famer showed no signs of health issues during his pregame session with reporters and while talking to Chicago general manager Rick Hahn and former Oakland Athletics pitching great Dave Stewart before the game.
Bench coach Miguel Cairo stepped in as acting manager.
• HOUSTON—Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander, a leading candidate for the AL Cy Young Award, has been placed on the injured list with a right calf injury.
The team announced the move Tuesday and said that an MRI done on the calf Monday revealed fascial disruption, but no muscle fiber disruption.
Verlander said he isn’t sure of a timetable for his return but doesn’t expect to be out too long.
“I feel like I really kind of dodged a bullet here where the muscle isn’t actually involved,” Verlander said. “It’s the fascia, which I feel pretty fortunate about because I didn’t realize how serious even a very minor muscle calf injury can be. If that were to happen, we’d be having a much different conversation.”
PRO GOLF
• British Open champion Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann are among six players to leave the PGA Tour for Saudi-funded LIV Golf, which returns this week for a fourth tournament, this time outside of Boston.
The signing of Smith, who had been deflecting questions about his imminent departure since the day he won the claret jug, gives Greg Norman his first player from the top 10 in the world.
Smith, a 29-year-old from Australia, rose to No. 2 in the world ranking after winning at St. Andrews. He could have reached No. 1 with a victory at the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs. Now, that opportunity is gone. LIV Golf does not get ranking points, though it filed an application last month.
The PGA Tour is suspending members as soon as they put a ball in play at LIV Golf events.
PRO FOOTBALL
• ORCHARD PARK, N.Y.—Buffalo Bills starting cornerback Tre’Davious White will get at least another month to rehab from a left knee injury after being placed on the reserve-physically unable to perform list on Tuesday.
The move was made as Buffalo met the NFL’s deadline in trimming its roster to a maximum 53 players. The designation means the sixth-year player will not be allowed to begin practicing or playing until the start of Week 5.
Minus White and following the offseason departure of Levi Wallace, the Bills have two starting cornerback spots to fill in preparing to open the season at the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8.
PRO HOCKEY
• PITTSBURGH—Mike Sullivan doesn’t believe coaches have a “shelf life.”
Apparently, neither do his bosses.
The Pittsburgh Penguins signed their two-time Stanley Cup-winning head coach to a contract extension on Tuesday that runs through the 2026-27 season, a pact that doubled as a vote of confidence in the club’s iconic core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang and the fiery Sullivan’s ability to lead them.
Sullivan still had two years remaining on his current contract. Yet Fenway Sports Group, which purchased the Penguins from Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle last fall, saw enough to lock down the winningest coach in franchise history for the long term.