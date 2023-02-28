BELOIT — The Beloit West Tide intermediate swimmers battled Harlem Middle School Monday night at the Richard Vogel Natatorium on the Beloit Memorial High School campus.
Harlem’s girls prevailed 131-91 while the Beloit West Tide won 90-55. Combining scores, Harlem nosed out the Tide 186-181.
The West Tide girls picked up a victory from its 200 medley relay of Valeria Vallejo, Cali Allen, Aalayjah Flemming and Cora Brandt (2:53.68). The same four girls won the 200 free relay (2:33.62).
Brandt also won both the 50 free (35.25) and the 50 butterfly (42.78). Fleming was a double winner in the 100 free (1:05.83) and the 50 breaststroke (39.26).
Allen won the 25 breaststroke (22.58) and Kairi Wright won the 25 back (26.49).
The West Tide boys won the 200 medley relay with Andy Ludlum, Blake Froemming, Cayden Miller and Maddox Webster taking first in 4:00.75. Ludlum, Miller and Webster combined with Leonardo Martinez-Giles to win the 200 free relay (3:00.85).
Ludlum was also first in both the 100 IM (1:46.30) and the 100 free (1:21.93).
Webster won the 50 free (48.10) and Martinez-Giles was first in the 50 butterfly (1:02.60).
Cayden Miller was first in the 50 back (57.91) while Kenny Lentell won the 25 breast (32.85) and Blake Froemming won the 50 breaststroke (1:17.32).