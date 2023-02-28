BDN_230301_TIde
Cali Allen, a seventh grader at Cunningham Intermediate School, competes on the West Tide 200 freestyle relay.

BELOIT — The Beloit West Tide intermediate swimmers battled Harlem Middle School Monday night at the Richard Vogel Natatorium on the Beloit Memorial High School campus.

Harlem’s girls prevailed 131-91 while the Beloit West Tide won 90-55. Combining scores, Harlem nosed out the Tide 186-181.

