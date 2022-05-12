COMSTOCK PARK, Mich.—Wednesday night the Beloit Sky Carp hammered the West Michigan Whitecaps 14-3.
Thursday, West Michigan returned the favor.
The Whitecaps collected 15 hits and spanked Beloit 13-3.
Five Sky Carp pitchers absorbed the damage, beginning with starter Matt Givin. In the second inning, the Whitecaps put up two runs as Wenceel Perez hit a run-scoring single and later scored on a groundout by Austin murr.
Bryant Packard made it 3-0 in the third inning when he scored on a wild pitch by Givin.
The Whitecaps tallied four runs in the fourth, featuring a run-scoring double by Trei Cruz. They tacked on another run in the fifth as Ben Malgeri collected an RBI single. He was thrown out by center fielder Victor Mesa Jr. trying to stretch the hit to a double.
Beloit finally got on the scoreboard in the sixth inning after starter Keider Montero departed, having allowed only three hits and no runs in five innings. He struck out four. Will Banfield made it 8-2 when he homered with Cody Morissette aboard.
Banfield was the culprit again in the eighth when his double scored Morisette again.
West Michigan answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning off reliever Robinson Martinez. Theinning was capped by Colt Keith’s home run. He finished the game 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Malgeri was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs.
Banfield was the only Sky Carp with multiple hits. He was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Givin took the loss after allowing nine hits and seven runs in 3 2-3 innings. He struck out two.