CLINTON—Go ahead. Just try and tell Hannah Welte she can’t do something.
Then watch her go do it, just to prove you wrong.
Welte, who will graduate from Clinton in a couple of weeks, was standing at the start line of the 300 hurdles last May in East Troy. It’s the sectional meet, and she’s got to finish in the top three to advance to state.
She’s seeded eighth.
That she even got there was so Welte.
After all, you don’t see too many 5-foot-3 hurdlers on the track. Anyway, she’s standing at the start line and she’s crying. That’s Hannah, too. Watch her play a game of hoops sometime, as Clinton fans did the last three years. The passion she has is worn prominently on her sleeve.
That’s her, diving for the loose ball. That’s her, seeing the passing lanes, making a steal and darting down the floor for a layup. And that’s also her, committing a frustration foul, storming off to the bench and being comforted by her Grandpa Bill, a Clinton assistant.
Anyway, we’re back at the starting line and Hannah is half-crying and half-fuming. Because guess what? Somebody said she couldn’t do something.
A few weeks prior, she was playing travel basketball and got a concussion. She shut it down for a while, as per instructions, and when she got back, she wasn’t feeling the love from her coaches.
Still want to do the hurdles, they asked? Really?
After all, she was already a part of a pair of relay teams that would be in contention for a spot in the WIAA Division 2 state meet. Hurdles, really?
Before regionals, the coaches ask again: You sure you want to do the hurdles? She’s sure. She places second.
Sectionals, now. Same question. You sure, Hannah? You’re seeded eighth, and it might tire you out.
She’s sure.
The race begins and Welte starts out in decent shape. By the time she hits the curve, she’s passing people. On the straightaway, no way she’s being caught.
She places second. Her coaches wonder where that performance came from. Hannah smiles. She knows why she ran like that. It was that giant chip placed on her shoulder.
She gets to the state meet and sees the girls lined up next to her, all with legs to the sky. She laughs, knowing she’s earned her spot. She finishes seventh after not being expected to be in the finals.
The Clinton senior, standing at 5-foot-3, had long been told she wasn’t tall enough to be an impactful basketball player at the varsity level.
She could only smile when she became a three-year starter and a key piece in Clinton’s strong team the last few years.
It should come as no surprise what the strongest part of her game is on the defensive end. It takes strength, athletic ability and quickness to be a tough defender. Mostly, though, it’s about heart. And it’s here where Welte is all-state.
it’s that hustle, that desire to go after every ball, that kept her up at night in March. Welte’s playing in the regional finals against Turner. Her team is up in the final seconds. She’s playing back on defense, ready to take advantage of a mistake.
She thinks she sees one, and sprints to the ball. It’s passed over her heed, into the waiting arms of the sharpshooter she’s been instructed not to leave. Swish. Season over.
There are roughly 100 plays during the game that could have swung the outcome. Hannah can only think of that one. Her greatest blessing, that heart, turned for a few weeks into a curse as she laid awake, thinking of what could have been.
As graduation approaches, she still thinks about it every day. She thinks about what could have been with track. All four members of that state-qualifying 4x100 relay team are back, and they’ve already booked reservations in La Crosse.
As for the hurdles, did you want to bet against her? Didn’t think so.
She takes a deep breath sometimes and reflects on a career filled with defying the odds. She smiles, but she’s not satisfied. She’s competing in both sports for Beloit College next year.
If you think she won’t be successful at the next level, you should tell her that.
Then watch her go do it.
